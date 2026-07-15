ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan BJP MLA’s Son, Daughter-in-Law Pledge Body Donation To Aid Medical Science

Barmer: The businessman son and government teacher daughter-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan MLA Aduram Meghwal have pledged to donate their bodies for medical research and education. Both of their birthdays fall on July 15.

On Wednesday, Bhawanishankar Meghwal, son of the MLA from Chohtan in Barmer, and his wife Sridevi Meghwal reached the district hospital and handed over their donation pledge letters to the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Hanumanram Chaudhary.

With this, the total number of pledges for body donation in the Barmer district reached 129 since the establishment of the medical college. He said body donation assists medical students in the practical study of human anatomy, thereby helping to produce better doctors.

Rajasthan BJP MLA’s Son, Daughter-In-Law Pledge Body Donation To Aid Medical Science (ETV Bharat)

Several dignitaries, including former PMO Dr BL Mansuriya, BJP leader Muskan Meghwal, social worker Kamal Singhal, and Jogendra Mali, praised the couple’s noble decision and extended birthday wishes. The couple then celebrated by cutting a cake at the hospital.