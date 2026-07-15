Rajasthan BJP MLA’s Son, Daughter-in-Law Pledge Body Donation To Aid Medical Science
Barmer BJP MLA Aduram Meghwal's son and daughter-in-law pledged body donation on their birthday to support medical education, inspiring others, reports Chaggan Singh
Published : July 15, 2026 at 8:03 PM IST
Barmer: The businessman son and government teacher daughter-in-law of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and Rajasthan MLA Aduram Meghwal have pledged to donate their bodies for medical research and education. Both of their birthdays fall on July 15.
On Wednesday, Bhawanishankar Meghwal, son of the MLA from Chohtan in Barmer, and his wife Sridevi Meghwal reached the district hospital and handed over their donation pledge letters to the Principal Medical Officer (PMO) Dr Hanumanram Chaudhary.
With this, the total number of pledges for body donation in the Barmer district reached 129 since the establishment of the medical college. He said body donation assists medical students in the practical study of human anatomy, thereby helping to produce better doctors.
Several dignitaries, including former PMO Dr BL Mansuriya, BJP leader Muskan Meghwal, social worker Kamal Singhal, and Jogendra Mali, praised the couple’s noble decision and extended birthday wishes. The couple then celebrated by cutting a cake at the hospital.
“My wife motivated me to donate my body. We chose our birthday for the special pledge,” said Bhawanishankar. “More people should come forward to donate their bodies to be used for medical education and research after death.”
He also appealed to the general public to become aware of the importance of body donation.
Sridevi, who works as a teacher in a government school, said she drew inspiration from her parents, who had already pledged to donate their bodies. “The thought had been on my mind for quite some time. Today, on our birthday, my husband and I visited the hospital and jointly announced our decision to donate our bodies,” he said.
She remarked that one should live life in such a way that even when breathing stops, humanity does not.
“The greatest purpose of life is to be of service to others; there is no greater satisfaction than knowing that one’s body could prove useful for medical students' education and medical research after death. There is no donation greater than body donation. I am happy that my entire family fully supported this decision,” Sridevi added.
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