Rajasthan Becomes First State To Sign MoU Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0
The MoU aims to strengthen the water supply system in Rajasthan and ensure availability of clean drinking water on tap to every rural household.
Published : March 18, 2026 at 11:49 AM IST
Jaipur: Achieving a significant milestone in realising the pledge of "Har Ghar Jal (Water for Every Home)", Rajasthan has earned the distinction of becoming the first state in the country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in accordance with the new guidelines issued under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.
The MoU was signed on Tuesday at the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Minister of Public Health Engineering Kanhaiya Lal. Also present on this occasion were Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Supply Department Akhil Arora, along with other senior officials from the Central Government.
Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the state government had requested the Central government to facilitate this arrangement under the Jal Jeevan Mission, keeping the interests of the state's citizens at the forefront. The MoU was signed following the receipt of approval from the Centre.
This agreement represents a pivotal initiative aimed at strengthening the water supply infrastructure within the state and ensuring the availability of clean drinking water to every household.
The 'Double Engine' government in the state has said that it remains fully committed to providing pure drinking water to every household. Through this initiative, it said the availability of clean water will be ensured even in remote rural areas, thereby significantly improving the standard of living — particularly for women — and making daily life more convenient and secure.
The MoU is poised to play a crucial role in ensuring a clean and regular tap water supply for every rural family, enhancing service quality, achieving targets within stipulated timelines, and bolstering transparency.