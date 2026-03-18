ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan Becomes First State To Sign MoU Under Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0

Jaipur: Achieving a significant milestone in realising the pledge of "Har Ghar Jal (Water for Every Home)", Rajasthan has earned the distinction of becoming the first state in the country to sign a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Union Ministry of Jal Shakti, in accordance with the new guidelines issued under the Jal Jeevan Mission 2.0.

The MoU was signed on Tuesday at the Ministry of Jal Shakti in New Delhi, in the presence of Union Minister of Jal Shakti C R Patil, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, and Minister of Public Health Engineering Kanhaiya Lal. Also present on this occasion were Union Minister of State for Jal Shakti V. Somanna, Additional Chief Secretary of the Water Supply Department Akhil Arora, along with other senior officials from the Central Government.

Expressing his gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma stated that the state government had requested the Central government to facilitate this arrangement under the Jal Jeevan Mission, keeping the interests of the state's citizens at the forefront. The MoU was signed following the receipt of approval from the Centre.