ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Barmer Court Delivers Verdict 3 Months After Crime, Sentences Child Rapist To Life Imprisonment

Barmer: In a case involving the rape of a 7-year-old girl, a Barmer court on Tuesday sentenced the accused to life imprisonment — to be served until his last breath — and imposed a monetary fine. The court has also directed the District Collector and the Superintendent of Police to exercise heightened vigilance regarding the safety of young girls, and to ensure the installation of CCTV cameras in the vicinity of schools.

The verdict was delivered just three months after the incident occurred. Notably, the Barmer Bar Association had taken a significant stand by deciding not to represent the accused. Public prosecutor for the POCSO court, Damodar Lega, stated that on July 19, 2026, the accused lured the minor victim to a secluded location and committed the rape. The police subsequently filed a chargesheet in court, and the judicial proceedings concluded with a verdict in just three months.

He further noted that the presiding judge of the POCSO court, Amitabh Acharya, sentenced the accused, Mag Singh, to life imprisonment until his last breath, and imposed a fine of Rs 1.75 lakh. During the trial, 20 witnesses, 44 documents, and 18 pieces of physical evidence were presented before the court.

Investigating officer and Additional Superintendent of Police, Nitesh Arya, stated that a case was registered at the Women’s Police Station on July 19, 2026. The accused, Mag Singh, had lured the young girl — who was playing outside her home — away, and subsequently raped her.

The victim’s father filed a formal complaint at the Women’s Police Station. Treating the matter with the utmost seriousness, the police arranged for the victim’s medical examination and arrested the accused on the same day. Following a thorough investigation and the collection of evidence, the police filed a chargesheet in court within just 13 days, and the case reached its final verdict within three months.