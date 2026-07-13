Rajasthan AYUSH Department Transfers Doctor Who Retired On June 30
Dr Kailash Chandra Sharma said the department may not have officially recorded him as retired, which is why the order was issued, reports Rahul Manohar.
Published : July 13, 2026 at 1:45 PM IST
Sikar: A transfer list issued by Rajasthan's AYUSH Department has brought to light a case that raises questions about the department's operational procedures. A doctor, who had already retired on June 30, was included in the transfer and posting list issued on July 10, and assigned the role of Assistant Director, Sikar. This has sparked a debate: How did the department transfer an officer who had already retired?
According to reports, Dr Kailash Chandra Sharma — the Senior Ayurvedic Medical Officer in charge of the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary at Hardaskabas — retired from service on June 30. Despite this, the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) included his name in the transfer and posting order issued on July 10, transferring him from Hardaskabas to the post of Assistant Director, Sikar. This oversight by the department has triggered widespread discussion among officials and staff.
Dr Kailash Chandra Sharma states that the transfer order was duly issued by the state government and the department. Consequently, he plans to arrive in Sikar on Monday to assume the position of Assistant Director. He adds that any further action will be taken in accordance with whatever decision the department makes next. Dr Sharma believes the department has not yet officially recorded his retirement, which is why the transfer and posting order was issued.
Dr Sharma has made headlines before due to departmental disputes. In June 2026, he alleged that an attempt was made to mark him absent in the attendance register during a departmental inspection, even though he was present on duty at the Hardaskabas Government Ayurvedic Dispensary. He even staged a two-day hunger strike in protest against this action. Later, villagers apprised the Director of the AYUSH Department of the situation, and he ended his hunger strike following the Director's assurances.
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