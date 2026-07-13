ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan AYUSH Department Transfers Doctor Who Retired On June 30

Sikar: A transfer list issued by Rajasthan's AYUSH Department has brought to light a case that raises questions about the department's operational procedures. A doctor, who had already retired on June 30, was included in the transfer and posting list issued on July 10, and assigned the role of Assistant Director, Sikar. This has sparked a debate: How did the department transfer an officer who had already retired?

According to reports, Dr Kailash Chandra Sharma — the Senior Ayurvedic Medical Officer in charge of the Government Ayurvedic Dispensary at Hardaskabas — retired from service on June 30. Despite this, the Department of Ayurveda, Yoga & Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha, and Homoeopathy (AYUSH) included his name in the transfer and posting order issued on July 10, transferring him from Hardaskabas to the post of Assistant Director, Sikar. This oversight by the department has triggered widespread discussion among officials and staff.