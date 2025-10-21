ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Authorities Set Up Digital Repository Of Road Accidents To Identify 'Black Spots' In Bharatpur

Bharatpur: Amid rising road accidents, authorities in Rajasthan's Bharatpur have set up a digital repository to identify the black spots and tackle such mishaps.

Official data reveal that between 2021 and 2025, 195 people lost their lives in a total of 2,429 accidents in the district. On average, over 500 accidents occur annually. Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said that analysis of the mishaps has revealed that more than 26% of accidents occur during just three hours evening hours between 6 pm to 9 pm. This is the time when markets close, people are returning home, and roads lack proper lighting.

Bharatpur's Black Spots

According to officials, there are several locations in Bharatpur district where accidents frequently occur, resulting in loss of life. According to police records, locations like Saras Chowraha, Sheesham Tiraha, Sewar Chowraha, Sinpini Bus Stop, and Dehra Mod are among the district's most dangerous black spots.