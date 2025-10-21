Rajasthan: Authorities Set Up Digital Repository Of Road Accidents To Identify 'Black Spots' In Bharatpur
The data is expected to give insights to officials about the most vulnerable spots and take the mitigation measures accordingly.
Published : October 21, 2025 at 12:41 PM IST
Bharatpur: Amid rising road accidents, authorities in Rajasthan's Bharatpur have set up a digital repository to identify the black spots and tackle such mishaps.
Official data reveal that between 2021 and 2025, 195 people lost their lives in a total of 2,429 accidents in the district. On average, over 500 accidents occur annually. Superintendent of Police Digant Anand said that analysis of the mishaps has revealed that more than 26% of accidents occur during just three hours evening hours between 6 pm to 9 pm. This is the time when markets close, people are returning home, and roads lack proper lighting.
Bharatpur's Black Spots
According to officials, there are several locations in Bharatpur district where accidents frequently occur, resulting in loss of life. According to police records, locations like Saras Chowraha, Sheesham Tiraha, Sewar Chowraha, Sinpini Bus Stop, and Dehra Mod are among the district's most dangerous black spots.
Accident Data And Timing (2021-25)
- Total accidents: 2429
- Lives Lost: 195
- 6 am to 9 am: 213 accidents
- 9 am to 12 pm: 353 accidents
- 12 pm to 3 pm: 343 accidents
- 3 pm to 6 pm: 444 accidents
- 6 pm to 9 pm: 640 accidents (highest)
- 9 pm to 12 am: 223 accidents
- 12 pm to 3 am: 102 accidents
- 3 am to 6 am: 111 accidents
Superintendent of Police Anand stated that in view of the high frequency of accidents during evening hours, lighting is being provided at those locations and additional traffic police are being deployed to.
High Red System: The Game Changer
Bharatpur Superintendent of Police Digant Anand stated that black spots are being identified in the district using the High Red method, which marks the latitude and longitude of each accident site for a digital repository. Based on this data, reports are sent to the relevant departments including the Bharatpur Development Authority (BDA), the Public Works Department (PWD), and the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) for improvement work.
Previously, road accident reporting in Bharatpur was limited to the First Information Reports (FIRs) and hospital records. This did not provide insight into the frequency of accidents at specific locations. Now, under the High Red System, a digital record of every incident is maintained.
The SP said that several other measures are also being adopted including closure of dangerous intersections, installation of reflectors and dividers besides warning signs and speed limit signs. These improvements are expected to reduce accidents in the coming years.
