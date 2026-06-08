ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: Authorities Conduct Survey Along India-Pakistan Border Areas To Map, Curb Encroachments

Jaisalmer: The local administration has initiated an exercise to enlist constructions and encroachments within a 15 km radius of the India-Pakistan international border. The Revenue Department is carrying out the survey in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI).

The exercise has been underway for the last week, and officials have been instructed to complete the survey by October. Thereafter, a detailed report will be prepared for initiating action against illegal constructions and encroachments.

Sources disclosed that instructions to remove illegal constructions and encroachments were issued during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Bikaner, when he held a high-level meeting with officials from various agencies.

Following the meeting, a massive campaign has been launched in the border areas under the name ‘Operation Clean’. The administration believes that uncontrolled and suspicious constructions in the border areas could pose a threat to national security.

District Collector Anupama Jorwal disclosed that Revenue Department teams have been tasked with verifying the legality of buildings, farmhouses, commercial establishments and other constructions within the border area.