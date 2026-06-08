Rajasthan: Authorities Conduct Survey Along India-Pakistan Border Areas To Map, Curb Encroachments
The local administration, in coordination with other agencies, is examining land records, ownership, building permits and other documents to determine legal status of immovable assets.
Published : June 8, 2026 at 12:31 AM IST
Jaisalmer: The local administration has initiated an exercise to enlist constructions and encroachments within a 15 km radius of the India-Pakistan international border. The Revenue Department is carrying out the survey in coordination with the Border Security Force (BSF), Intelligence Bureau (IB) and Military Intelligence (MI).
The exercise has been underway for the last week, and officials have been instructed to complete the survey by October. Thereafter, a detailed report will be prepared for initiating action against illegal constructions and encroachments.
Sources disclosed that instructions to remove illegal constructions and encroachments were issued during Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s recent visit to Bikaner, when he held a high-level meeting with officials from various agencies.
Following the meeting, a massive campaign has been launched in the border areas under the name ‘Operation Clean’. The administration believes that uncontrolled and suspicious constructions in the border areas could pose a threat to national security.
District Collector Anupama Jorwal disclosed that Revenue Department teams have been tasked with verifying the legality of buildings, farmhouses, commercial establishments and other constructions within the border area.
“Teams are on-site to examine land records, ownership, building permits and other documents. During the survey, encroachments on government land, unauthorised constructions and complexes developed in violation of regulations are also being identified,” The Collector said that the officials will also investigate the funding of construction projects involving significant investments in the border region. The administration will investigate the source of the funds used in the construction and the individuals involved. Security-related aspects will also be investigated, if necessary, with the assistance of the BSF, IB and MI. Officials believe that given the sensitivity of the border region, any suspicious economic activity cannot be ignored.
Sources disclosed that in order to strengthen surveillance in the border areas, the administration is developing a local-level information network. Patwaris, livestock keepers, ex-servicemen, village-level employees, and Anganwadi workers are being involved in the exercise. With their help, information about any suspicious activity, new construction, or encroachment can be immediately relayed to the administration and security agencies.
The administration has directed the concerned departments to complete the survey and investigation work in a timely manner. The goal is to initiate necessary action against illegal encroachments and constructions before Diwali. To this end, it has also been decided to increase coordination between various agencies and hold regular review meetings.
Anupama Jorwal stated that no illegal constructions or encroachments will be tolerated in the areas along the India-Pakistan border. Revenue Department teams are on-site to verify the legality of the constructions. If suspicious constructions involving large investments are found in the border area, their funding and security aspects will be thoroughly investigated. The survey report will be sent to the state government, based on which further action will be decided upon.