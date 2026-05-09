ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ATS Identifies Punjab-Based Man For Allegedly Sharing Pro-Khalistan, Pro-Pakistan Content

Jaipur: Rajasthan's Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has identified a Punjab-based suspect for allegedly sharing pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan content on social media platforms.

Based on information provided by the Rajasthan ATS, a case was registered against the suspect at the Sadar Patti police station in Punjab's Tarn Taran district under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Information Technology Act, Additional Director General of Police (ATS and ANTF), Rajasthan, Dinesh MN said on Friday.

He said the Rajasthan ATS social media monitoring unit detected suspicious online activity, including posts, videos, and comments allegedly supporting Khalistan and Pakistan, on the social media accounts of the suspect, identified as Guruvinder Singh.

Following preliminary verification, an ATS team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh was sent to Punjab for further inquiry and digital analysis.