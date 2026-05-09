Rajasthan ATS Busts Suspected Pakistan-Linked Khalistani Network, Punjab Youth Booked
Gurwinder Singh of Tarn Taran was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-backed terror outfit 'The Resistance Front' and was involved in anti-national activities through social media.
Published : May 9, 2026 at 3:52 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made a major breakthrough in a Pakistani-linked terror and separatist network operating through social media, with identification of a suspect allegedly involved in sharing pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan content on various platforms.
According to ATS officials, subsequently, a case was registered against Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, who was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-backed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) and also involved in anti-national activities through social media platforms.
The operation was carried out by the ATS social media monitoring wing under the supervision of ADG (ATS, AGTF and ANTF) Dinesh M N and IG Rajesh Singh.
"The ATS has taken significant action against anti-national activities being conducted on social media platforms. A case has been registered against the suspect on charges of maintaining links with a terrorist network," said the ADG.
Officials said the accused was under the surveillance after suspicious separate content was detected on his social media accounts. During the probe, investigators allegedly found posts, videos, comments and charts supporting Khalistan and Pakistan.
"As part of a special drive targeting individuals disseminating anti-national and separatist content on social media platforms, the Rajasthan ATS identified a young suspect in Punjab and initiated legal proceedings against him. Preliminary investigations revealed the presence of pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan posts, videos, and comments on the accused's social media accounts," the official added.
The ATS stated that digital analysis of mobile phone and social media accounts of the accused revealed conversations regarding procurement of weapons, including AK-47 rifles and grenades. Voice notes and chats allegedly referring to bomb blasts were also recovered.
Investigators further alleged that Gurwinder Singh had shared videos and photographs of a BSF post located in a restricted border area with handlers based in Pakistan, prompting security agencies to intensify monitoring.
The ATS also claimed that videos of banned Sikhs for Justice (SfJ) chief Gurpatwant Singh Pannun supporting Khalistan were being circulated continuously through the accused's social media handles.
The case came to light during monitoring of suspicious online activities by the ATS social media wing led by Inspector Nisha Chawaria. Following preliminary findings, an ATS team headed by Additional Superintendent of Police Surendra Singh was sent to Punjab for investigation.
Officials said the accused had links with separatist organisations and suspicious individuals associated with banned terror outfits.
Acting on intelligence provided by the Rajasthan ATS, a case was registered at Sadar Patti Police Station against the suspect, Gurwinder Singh, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the IT Act. Further investigation into the matter is underway, and agencies are conducting a thorough examination of his network and potential contacts.