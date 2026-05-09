ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ATS Busts Suspected Pakistan-Linked Khalistani Network, Punjab Youth Booked

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) has made a major breakthrough in a Pakistani-linked terror and separatist network operating through social media, with identification of a suspect allegedly involved in sharing pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan content on various platforms.

According to ATS officials, subsequently, a case was registered against Gurwinder Singh, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab, who was allegedly in contact with Pakistan-backed terror outfit The Resistance Front (TRF) and also involved in anti-national activities through social media platforms.

The operation was carried out by the ATS social media monitoring wing under the supervision of ADG (ATS, AGTF and ANTF) Dinesh M N and IG Rajesh Singh.

"The ATS has taken significant action against anti-national activities being conducted on social media platforms. A case has been registered against the suspect on charges of maintaining links with a terrorist network," said the ADG.

Officials said the accused was under the surveillance after suspicious separate content was detected on his social media accounts. During the probe, investigators allegedly found posts, videos, comments and charts supporting Khalistan and Pakistan.

"As part of a special drive targeting individuals disseminating anti-national and separatist content on social media platforms, the Rajasthan ATS identified a young suspect in Punjab and initiated legal proceedings against him. Preliminary investigations revealed the presence of pro-Khalistan and pro-Pakistan posts, videos, and comments on the accused's social media accounts," the official added.