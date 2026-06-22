Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman For Links With Pakistan-Based Terror Group
A senior ATS official said that the accused was taken into custody following intelligence inputs about her links with anti-national elements
Published : June 22, 2026 at 3:25 PM IST
Jaipur: Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a woman named Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, for allegedly being in contact with members of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The accused, originally from Gangapur city and currently residing in Jaipur, was taken into custody on Sunday, following intelligence inputs about her links with anti-national elements, a senior ATS official told PTI.
A preliminary examination of her mobile phone revealed the use of two SIM cards and a Facebook account containing objectionable content and links to foreign-based profiles.
Several profiles on her friend list displayed flags and content related to Jaish-e-Mohammed and other extremist organisations, along with photos resembling armed militants.
Her WhatsApp activity showed communication with several Pakistani numbers and other foreign contacts. Sources said that several Pakistani numbers, some of which could be linked to terror operatives, were on her contact list.
The accused woman revealed that she was converted to Islam by a Pakistan-based Mufti over the phone, and her handlers were planning to call her to Pakistan, the sources said.
Based on the findings, the ATS arrested her under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), along with relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. She was produced before a court and has been remanded to ATS custody till June 27.
Also Read
Rajasthan ATS Busts Suspected Pakistan-Linked Khalistani Network, Punjab Youth Booked