ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Woman For Links With Pakistan-Based Terror Group

Jaipur: Rajasthan Anti-Terrorist Squad (ATS) has arrested a woman named Babita Dhakad alias Khadija, for allegedly being in contact with members of Pakistan-based terror outfit Jaish-e-Mohammed. The accused, originally from Gangapur city and currently residing in Jaipur, was taken into custody on Sunday, following intelligence inputs about her links with anti-national elements, a senior ATS official told PTI.

A preliminary examination of her mobile phone revealed the use of two SIM cards and a Facebook account containing objectionable content and links to foreign-based profiles.

Several profiles on her friend list displayed flags and content related to Jaish-e-Mohammed and other extremist organisations, along with photos resembling armed militants.