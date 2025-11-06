ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ATS Arrests Cleric Over Suspected TTP Connections

Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed to have arrested a cleric under UAPA for allegedly having links with the Afghanistan-based terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).

The accused, Osama Umar, is suspected of attempting to radicalise other men, and he had been in contact with a top commander of the TTP for four years.

Inspector General (IG) of ATS Vikas Kumar said that Osama was detained nearly four days ago in Sanchore over suspicion, and after rigorous interrogation, the agency registered a case under sections of the UAPA Act and arrested the cleric.

‘Accused was brainwashing people.’

On October 31, the ATS conducted raids in four districts of Rajasthan and arrested five suspects, including Osama and Masood Pandey of Par Barmer, Mohammad Ayub of Pipar (Jodhpur), Mohammad Junaid of Bagor Mohalla, Karauli, and Bashir of Ramsar (Barmer).