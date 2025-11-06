Rajasthan ATS Arrests Cleric Over Suspected TTP Connections
The Anti-Terrorism Squad has invoked UAPA against the cleric, alleging that he was recruiting men for the TTP network
Published : November 6, 2025 at 5:51 PM IST
Jaipur: The Rajasthan Anti-Terrorism Squad (ATS) claimed to have arrested a cleric under UAPA for allegedly having links with the Afghanistan-based terrorist organisation Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP).
The accused, Osama Umar, is suspected of attempting to radicalise other men, and he had been in contact with a top commander of the TTP for four years.
Inspector General (IG) of ATS Vikas Kumar said that Osama was detained nearly four days ago in Sanchore over suspicion, and after rigorous interrogation, the agency registered a case under sections of the UAPA Act and arrested the cleric.
‘Accused was brainwashing people.’
On October 31, the ATS conducted raids in four districts of Rajasthan and arrested five suspects, including Osama and Masood Pandey of Par Barmer, Mohammad Ayub of Pipar (Jodhpur), Mohammad Junaid of Bagor Mohalla, Karauli, and Bashir of Ramsar (Barmer).
Police said that Osama was pressuring the four other arrested suspects to join the TTP, as the probe revealed that he was in contact with top terrorist commanders through internet calls.
‘Osama planned to flee country’
The ATS investigation also revealed that the accused was planning to flee the country and travel to Afghanistan via Dubai.
Currently, the ATS team is interrogating the accused. “He will be produced in court and taken on remand. After this, he will be interrogated in detail. The ATS team will now conduct a thorough investigation into the accused's contacts,” he said.
Also Read