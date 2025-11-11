ETV Bharat / state

Voting Underway For Anta Assembly Bypoll In Rajasthan; 47.77 % Turnout Recorded Till 1 PM

Jaipur: Voting for the Anta Assembly bypoll in Rajasthan's Baran district is underway with 47.77 per cent polling reported by 1 pm on Tuesday. The bypoll was necessitated after Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Kanwar Lal Meena was disqualified after being convicted in a 2005 case.

A total of 2,27,563 voters are eligible to cast their votes across 268 polling stations. Of these, 1,15,982 are male and 1,10,241 are female voters. By 11.00 a.m., voter turnout stood at 29.86 per cent as polling was continuing peacefully at all voting centres, said officials.

Voter queues were visible at several booths, and turnout is expected to rise steadily, said a local political leader. Rajasthan CM Bhajanlal Sharma, in the morning, appealed, “Vote First, Then Have Refreshments”. He urged voters in the Anta by-election to cast their votes before anything else. In a social media post, he appealed to residents to vote in large numbers for good governance and the overall development of Anta.

Local administration, sensing sensitivity in seven polling stations, has deployed security forces, while declaring them hypersensitive. Security has been tightened at hypersensitive polling booths in the Mangrol Municipality area. Teams from the Rajasthan Police, RAC, and paramilitary forces have been deployed in a 1:10 ratio to ensure peaceful polling.

Meanwhile, residents of Ganeshpura village initially boycotted the by-election over unmet local demands. However, later they agreed to participate in voting after persuasion from the administration. Villagers have since reached the Badgaon polling station to cast their votes.