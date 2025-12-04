Rajasthan’s Ajmer On High Alert After Email Threat To Collectorate, Dargah
Ajmer received an anonymous bomb threat targeting the Collectorate and Ajmer Sharif Dargah, prompting high alert, evacuation and extensive searches by security teams.
Published : December 4, 2025 at 6:49 PM IST
Ajmer: Security agencies in Ajmer were placed on high alert on Thursday, December 4, after an unidentified person emailed a bomb threat targeting the District Collectorate and the world-famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.
Police immediately launched an operation, sending bomb disposal and dog squads to both locations.
A thorough search of the Collectorate complex was conducted, from the collector’s office to all departmental buildings and surrounding areas, but no suspicious object was found. Teams then moved to the Dargah premises.
Ajmer SP Vandita Rana said the threatening email was sent to the administration’s official ID, warning of blasts at both sites. She emphasised that the threat was being taken seriously and extensive search operations were underway.
She added, “The Dargah is being cleared of visitors before a detailed sweep. This is not a mock drill; this is action on a real threat.”
ADM City Narendra Meena said the entire administrative and police machinery was activated immediately. CCTV monitoring across the city has been intensified, and intelligence units have been told to track suspicious movements.
Ajmer has recently seen several threat calls and messages. Police are working to trace the sender of the email. A citywide high alert remains in force, with the public urged to report anything suspicious.
