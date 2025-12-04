ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan’s Ajmer On High Alert After Email Threat To Collectorate, Dargah

Ajmer: Security agencies in Ajmer were placed on high alert on Thursday, December 4, after an unidentified person emailed a bomb threat targeting the District Collectorate and the world-famous Ajmer Sharif Dargah of Khwaja Moinuddin Chishti.

Police immediately launched an operation, sending bomb disposal and dog squads to both locations.

A thorough search of the Collectorate complex was conducted, from the collector’s office to all departmental buildings and surrounding areas, but no suspicious object was found. Teams then moved to the Dargah premises.

Ajmer SP Vandita Rana said the threatening email was sent to the administration’s official ID, warning of blasts at both sites. She emphasised that the threat was being taken seriously and extensive search operations were underway.