Rajasthan: After 28 Days, Body Of MBBS Student Brought From Russia To Alwar
Family of Ajit Chaudhary expresses suspicion of foul play as body reaches Alwar; fresh post-mortem and FSL tests ordered.
Published : November 17, 2025 at 4:03 PM IST
Alwar: After a 28-day wait, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, a resident of Kafanwada, Laxmangarh, Alwar, Rajasthan, who had gone to Ufa, Russia, for an MBBS degree, arrived in Delhi on Monday and was then transported to Alwar.
On reaching alwar, a medical board at Alwar District Hospital conducted a fresh post-mortem examination ofe body. After this, the body was sent to Kafanwada. The student went missing in Russia on October 20. His body was recovered on November 6.
A post-mortem was conducted in Russia before the body was sent to India. The family received the body at Delhi airport and reached Alwar Hospital around 9 am on Monday.
Adding further details, Laxmangarh police station SHO Nekiram said the body reached the district hospital that very morning and was examined by a medical board, as, although a post-mortem had been completed in Russia, his family is yet to receive the report. Once this report is submitted, further investigation will be carried out.
Family Suspects Murder
Bhaumsingh, an uncle of the deceased, expressed suspicion that Ajit did not die by suicide, that something untoward had happened to him in Russia. He said the truth will be known only after the report of the Alwar post-mortem is released.
Ajit had gone for higher studies to Russia in 2023 on the recommendation of Kesarpur-resident Jeet Kasana. Twenty days before he went missing, he had reported being beaten up in Ufa.
The family claims they have so far paid up Rs 29.65 lakh in two years, far more than the actual cost of the MBBS course. The family plans to speak to other relatives before taking action against the agent, Jeet, whom they suspect of having tortured Ajit to extort money.
Dr Vijay Chaudhary of the District Hospital said a medical board conducted the post-mortem at the Collector’s instructions. He added that although a post-mortem was conducted in Russia, viscera samples were also collected locally and will be sent to the FSL for analysis.
Speaking about support from the administration, District Chief Balbir Chhillar noted that the body could finally be brought back to Alwar after sustained efforts by officials.
He emphasised that Union Minister Bhupender Yadav remained in contact with both the Indian embassy in Russia and the family throughout the process, and assured that their full support for the bereaved family will continue.
Describing their long wait in Kafanwada, the family said they had not lit their stove for 28 days while waiting for the body’s return. Throughout this period, relatives and locals regularly visited to console them. When they finally received Ajit’s body at Delhi airport on Monday, they broke down.
