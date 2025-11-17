ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: After 28 Days, Body Of MBBS Student Brought From Russia To Alwar

Alwar: After a 28-day wait, the body of Ajit Chaudhary, a resident of Kafanwada, Laxmangarh, Alwar, Rajasthan, who had gone to Ufa, Russia, for an MBBS degree, arrived in Delhi on Monday and was then transported to Alwar.

On reaching alwar, a medical board at Alwar District Hospital conducted a fresh post-mortem examination ofe body. After this, the body was sent to Kafanwada. The student went missing in Russia on October 20. His body was recovered on November 6.

A post-mortem was conducted in Russia before the body was sent to India. The family received the body at Delhi airport and reached Alwar Hospital around 9 am on Monday.

Adding further details, Laxmangarh police station SHO Nekiram said the body reached the district hospital that very morning and was examined by a medical board, as, although a post-mortem had been completed in Russia, his family is yet to receive the report. Once this report is submitted, further investigation will be carried out.

Family Suspects Murder

Bhaumsingh, an uncle of the deceased, expressed suspicion that Ajit did not die by suicide, that something untoward had happened to him in Russia. He said the truth will be known only after the report of the Alwar post-mortem is released.