Rajasthan ACB Raids Residences Of Panchayat Raj Official In Disproportionate Assets Case

The teams conducted the searches under the supervision of DIG Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav and led by ASP Vinod Kumar and Ashish Kumar.

Cash recovered from Shubhkaran Parihar's residence (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : February 13, 2026 at 4:17 PM IST

Bikaner: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted search operations at five locations across the state in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against Shubhkaran Parihar, a junior assistant at the Panchayat Raj department, police said.

The operation was carried out based on a specific complaint, which revealed that the accused had amassed illegal assets, 938 per cent more than his legal income. The ACB teams carried out the raids early morning at three locations in Bikaner city - Jaynarayan Vyas Colony, Mateshwari Enclave in Jaipur Road, Baginada Chhipon ka Mohalla in Gangashahar, as well as the accused's native village, Punarasar, and his place of posting, Gram Panchayat Kanasar.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav and led by Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar and Ashish Kumar.

DIG Yadav stated that during the search, approximately Rs 7.5 million in cash was recovered, primarily from Mateshwari Enclave. Furthermore, over 1 kg of gold, 2 kg of silver, three luxury homes in Bikaner city, a luxury home in Punarasar village, and 17 hectares of agricultural land were also uncovered. Other plots and properties were also discovered as well, which are currently under investigation.

ACB officials stated that the search operation is ongoing and that further information, including details of the seizures and the results of the investigation, will be released once the operation is complete.

