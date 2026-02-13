ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan ACB Raids Residences Of Panchayat Raj Official In Disproportionate Assets Case

Bikaner: The Rajasthan Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) on Friday conducted search operations at five locations across the state in connection with a disproportionate assets case registered against Shubhkaran Parihar, a junior assistant at the Panchayat Raj department, police said.

The operation was carried out based on a specific complaint, which revealed that the accused had amassed illegal assets, 938 per cent more than his legal income. The ACB teams carried out the raids early morning at three locations in Bikaner city - Jaynarayan Vyas Colony, Mateshwari Enclave in Jaipur Road, Baginada Chhipon ka Mohalla in Gangashahar, as well as the accused's native village, Punarasar, and his place of posting, Gram Panchayat Kanasar.

The operation was conducted under the supervision of Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Bhuvan Bhushan Yadav and led by Additional Superintendents of Police (ASP) Vinod Kumar and Ashish Kumar.