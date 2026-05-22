Rajasthan: 50 People Fall Ill After Consuming Ceremonial Meal, Hospitalised
The incident happened during Sawamani ceremony held in memory of a departed family member in Kanoj village within the jurisdiction of City Police Station.
Published : May 22, 2026 at 9:11 PM IST
Kekri: Around 50 people on Friday suddenly fell ill after consuming food during a 'Sawamani' ceremony in Kanoj village, located within the jurisdiction of the City Police Station. The Sawamani ceremony involves the preparation of a large, specific quantity of food, around 50 kg. In this case, this was being held in the memory of a departed family member.
According to officials, the Sawamani ceremony was being hosted at the residence of Devendra Singh, a resident of Kanoj. Villagers and guests partook of the ceremonial meal with enthusiasm. Shortly after eating, Devendra Singh began complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain. His family and villagers initially attributed these symptoms to fatigue from the ceremony preparations and the effects of the intense heat, officials said.
However, a short while later, one after another, several people began experiencing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and stomach pain.
In a very short time, the number of people falling ill surged to dozens, creating a chaotic atmosphere at the venue. Recognising the gravity of the situation, local villagers immediately took charge and transported all the affected individuals in vehicles to the nearby Junia Hospital and Kekri Hospital. Many individuals received treatment at local private clinics too.
Dr Mansi Malavat, in-charge of the Community Health Centre at Junia, said that 27 patients were admitted to the centre. Of these, five or six patients whose condition was critical were referred to Kekri for advanced treatment. The remaining patients were discharged late in the evening.
Dr Malavat added that in the light of the rising number of patients, additional health workers were immediately summoned to help bring the situation under control. Higher authorities were apprised of the incident.
Some of the victims of food poisoning were identified as Devendra Singh (40), Dewasi (12), Shivani (17), Krishna (20), Reena Gautam (35), Hanuman Singh (60), Rajkumar (70), Bhanwar Kanwar (62), Payal Kanwar (19), Shayar Singh (40), Kumkum (40), Naivedya (5), Vishnu Kanwar (36), Ajit Singh (35), Raghavendra Singh (7), and Anshu Singh (7). They were undergoing treatment at Kekri Hospital and private clinics.
Also Read: