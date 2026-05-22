ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 50 People Fall Ill After Consuming Ceremonial Meal, Hospitalised

Kekri: Around 50 people on Friday suddenly fell ill after consuming food during a 'Sawamani' ceremony in Kanoj village, located within the jurisdiction of the City Police Station. The Sawamani ceremony involves the preparation of a large, specific quantity of food, around 50 kg. In this case, this was being held in the memory of a departed family member.

According to officials, the Sawamani ceremony was being hosted at the residence of Devendra Singh, a resident of Kanoj. Villagers and guests partook of the ceremonial meal with enthusiasm. Shortly after eating, Devendra Singh began complaining of vomiting and abdominal pain. His family and villagers initially attributed these symptoms to fatigue from the ceremony preparations and the effects of the intense heat, officials said.

However, a short while later, one after another, several people began experiencing symptoms like vomiting, diarrhoea, nausea and stomach pain.

In a very short time, the number of people falling ill surged to dozens, creating a chaotic atmosphere at the venue. Recognising the gravity of the situation, local villagers immediately took charge and transported all the affected individuals in vehicles to the nearby Junia Hospital and Kekri Hospital. Many individuals received treatment at local private clinics too.