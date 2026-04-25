Rajasthan: 4 Killed In Fire At Warehouse In Neemrana
Four people died in a massive fire at a scrap warehouse in Neemrana; an investigation into the cause is underway.
Published : April 25, 2026 at 10:47 AM IST|
Updated : April 25, 2026 at 10:57 AM IST
Behror: At least four people were killed in a tragic fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Mohaladia village in Neemrana area of Rajasthan’s Behror district on Friday evening. According to police, the blaze spread so rapidly that those inside had no time to escape and were burnt alive.
Superintendent of Police (SP) Satveer Singh confirmed the fatalities, stating, “Four people have died in the incident. Identification of the bodies is being carried out.” Police said the deceased included two labourers and two minor girls.
Authorities have recovered four bodies from the site. Due to severe burn injuries, identification is underway and may take time. Police teams are questioning workers and staff at the warehouse to determine how many people were present at the time of the incident and to verify whether anyone else could have been inside.
The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and experts have begun examining the site to determine the cause of the blaze. The SP added, “Forensic teams and experts are investigating the exact cause of the fire.” Authorities are also probing whether the scrap warehouse was operating in compliance with required permissions and fire safety norms. The facility's legality and any potential lapses are part of the ongoing investigation.
The warehouse was located near a residential area, prompting panic among nearby residents. According to eyewitnesses, thick plumes of black smoke and towering flames were visible from several kilometres away. Many residents rushed out of their homes, fearing the fire could spread further.
Locals Demand Action Against Warehouses In Residential Areas
Following the incident, residents raised concerns over the presence of scrap warehouses in populated areas, calling them a serious safety risk. Locals have demanded that such facilities be relocated out of residential areas to prevent similar incidents in the future.
Senior administrative and police officials rushed to the scene soon after the incident. Those present included the District Collector, Superintendent of Police Satveer Singh, Neemrana SDM Mahendra Yadav, and Additional SP Suresh Khinchi. A heavy police force was deployed to secure the area and support emergency operations.
Fire Brought Under Control After Hours Of Effort
Fire department teams launched a large-scale operation to contain the blaze. Around half a dozen fire tenders were deployed, and it took several hours to bring the fire under control. SP Satveer Singh said, “The situation was brought under control after extensive efforts by emergency teams.”
A pickup vehicle parked inside the warehouse was completely gutted in the fire. In addition, scrap material and other goods worth several lakhs of rupees were reduced to ashes, highlighting the extent of the damage.
The incident has left the local community in shock and mourning. Families of the victims are awaiting identification, while residents continue to raise concerns over safety and regulation. Authorities have assured a thorough investigation, with findings expected to determine accountability and guide further action to prevent such tragedies.
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