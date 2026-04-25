ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 4 Killed In Fire At Warehouse In Neemrana

Behror: At least four people were killed in a tragic fire that broke out at a scrap warehouse in Mohaladia village in Neemrana area of Rajasthan’s Behror district on Friday evening. According to police, the blaze spread so rapidly that those inside had no time to escape and were burnt alive.

Superintendent of Police (SP) Satveer Singh confirmed the fatalities, stating, “Four people have died in the incident. Identification of the bodies is being carried out.” Police said the deceased included two labourers and two minor girls.

Authorities have recovered four bodies from the site. Due to severe burn injuries, identification is underway and may take time. Police teams are questioning workers and staff at the warehouse to determine how many people were present at the time of the incident and to verify whether anyone else could have been inside.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained. Forensic teams and experts have begun examining the site to determine the cause of the blaze. The SP added, “Forensic teams and experts are investigating the exact cause of the fire.” Authorities are also probing whether the scrap warehouse was operating in compliance with required permissions and fire safety norms. The facility's legality and any potential lapses are part of the ongoing investigation.

The warehouse was located near a residential area, prompting panic among nearby residents. According to eyewitnesses, thick plumes of black smoke and towering flames were visible from several kilometres away. Many residents rushed out of their homes, fearing the fire could spread further.

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