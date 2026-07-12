Rajasthan: 3 Siblings, Cousin Drown While Bathing In Anicut; Two Rescued
The group of six had gone to bathe in the Vatrak River anicut, located near the village's senior secondary school grounds.
Published : July 12, 2026 at 5:23 PM IST
Dungarpur: Three siblings and a cousin (paternal aunt's daughter) drowned in the Vatrak river anicut in Likhi Badi village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur on Sunday, while two were rescued.
The tragedy happened within the jurisdiction of the Dhambola police station.
The four bodies were placed in the mortuary at Simalwara Hospital.
Dhambola Police Station SI Ashok Kumar confirmed the deaths by drowning, stating that the bodies had been moved to the mortuary and an investigation was underway.
The group of six -- Hina (24), Prateek (20), and Ishita (15) (children of Babusingh Damor of Likhi Badi village); Raunak (20) (daughter of Gautam Bhai Parmar of Palanpur); and Rajveer (son of Kohra Damor) and Jaysingh (son of Suresh Damor) -- had gone to bathe in the Vatrak anicut, located near the village's senior secondary school grounds. While bathing, they ventured into deeper water and began to drown. Hearing their cries for help, passersby on a nearby trail rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue the children.
During the rescue effort, Rajveer and Jaysingh were saved, but the other four drowned. A crowd gathered at the site following the incident, and the police arrived upon receiving the information. With the help of locals, the bodies of the four victims were recovered. Rajveer and Jaysingh were admitted to Simalwara Hospital while the bodies were placed in the mortuary. The police were investigating the incident.
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