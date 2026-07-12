ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 3 Siblings, Cousin Drown While Bathing In Anicut; Two Rescued

Dungarpur: Three siblings and a cousin (paternal aunt's daughter) drowned in the Vatrak river anicut in Likhi Badi village of Rajasthan’s Dungarpur on Sunday, while two were rescued.

Dhambola Police Station SI Ashok Kumar confirmed the deaths by drowning, stating that the bodies had been moved to the mortuary and an investigation was underway.

The group of six -- Hina (24), Prateek (20), and Ishita (15) (children of Babusingh Damor of Likhi Badi village); Raunak (20) (daughter of Gautam Bhai Parmar of Palanpur); and Rajveer (son of Kohra Damor) and Jaysingh (son of Suresh Damor) -- had gone to bathe in the Vatrak anicut, located near the village's senior secondary school grounds. While bathing, they ventured into deeper water and began to drown. Hearing their cries for help, passersby on a nearby trail rushed to the scene and attempted to rescue the children.