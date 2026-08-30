Rajasthan: 3 Girls Killed While Trying To Save Brother From Drowning In Pond
The 15-year-old was taking selfies along the pond's edge when he fell into the water; his two sisters and cousin jumped in to save him.
Published : August 30, 2026 at 8:14 PM IST
Dholpur/Bundi: The craze to take selfies had a disastrous result in Rajasthan on Sunday when three girls lost their lives while saving their brother who was drowning in a pond in Dhodh Birja village within the jurisdiction of the Angai police station in Dholpur.
According to sources, a family from Nathua Pura village had arrived at a temple near Dhodh Birja village to perform religious rituals and offer prayers. Fifteen-year-old Bholu, alias Ravi, went to the pond located near the temple. It is reported that he was taking selfies at various spots along the pond's edge when he suddenly slipped and fell into the deep water. Seeing him drowning, the family members present at the scene raised the alarm.
Upon seeing Bholu drowning, his sisters — Manorama and Boto — along with their cousin Kallo jumped into the pond to save him. Due to the depth of the water, all three sisters drowned. Chaos ensued at the scene following the accident, and the families were devastated. Upon receiving the information, the Angai police arrived at the site.
Under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Kripal Singh, local divers and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were summoned to launch a search operation in the pond. After about an hour of effort, the SDRF and local divers retrieved the bodies of the three sisters. The police took custody of the bodies and placed them in the mortuary at Bari Government Hospital. The SDRF's search operation to locate Bholu was ongoing.
In another incident, the body of 32-year-old Omprakash Sen — who had drowned in the Chambal river near Chanada village in the Indragarh area on Saturday evening — was found floating in the water about 2.5 kilometres from the accident site on Sunday morning. Rescuer Yudhishthir Meena said that a search operation was conducted until late Saturday evening, but the youth could not be located. After resuming the operation on Sunday morning, the body was found in the water approximately 2.5 kilometres from the site.
Indragarh SHO Deendayal Vaishnav said that Sen, a resident of Navalpura village, had gone to the Chambal river on Saturday with his younger brother, Golu Sen, and Kailash Gurjar. The three had planned to stroll along the riverbank and feed flour to the fish. During this time, Omprakash entered the river to bathe. While bathing, he suddenly drifted into deep water and disappeared beneath the surface.
Upon seeing Omprakash drowning, his brother Golu Sen and Kailash Gurjar alerted nearby villagers. Acting on the information provided by the villagers, the Indragarh police arrived at the scene and immediately initiated a rescue operation. NDRF and Civil Defence teams were also summoned from Bundi. Despite a search in the river lasting several hours on Saturday, the young man could not be located.
The deceased is survived by two daughters and a son.
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