ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 3 Girls Killed While Trying To Save Brother From Drowning In Pond

Dholpur/Bundi: The craze to take selfies had a disastrous result in Rajasthan on Sunday when three girls lost their lives while saving their brother who was drowning in a pond in Dhodh Birja village within the jurisdiction of the Angai police station in Dholpur.

According to sources, a family from Nathua Pura village had arrived at a temple near Dhodh Birja village to perform religious rituals and offer prayers. Fifteen-year-old Bholu, alias Ravi, went to the pond located near the temple. It is reported that he was taking selfies at various spots along the pond's edge when he suddenly slipped and fell into the deep water. Seeing him drowning, the family members present at the scene raised the alarm.

Upon seeing Bholu drowning, his sisters — Manorama and Boto — along with their cousin Kallo jumped into the pond to save him. Due to the depth of the water, all three sisters drowned. Chaos ensued at the scene following the accident, and the families were devastated. Upon receiving the information, the Angai police arrived at the site.

Under the leadership of Station House Officer (SHO) Kripal Singh, local divers and a State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) team were summoned to launch a search operation in the pond. After about an hour of effort, the SDRF and local divers retrieved the bodies of the three sisters. The police took custody of the bodies and placed them in the mortuary at Bari Government Hospital. The SDRF's search operation to locate Bholu was ongoing.