Rajasthan: 29-Year-Old Homoeopathic Doctor Killed In Bull Attack Near University In Jodhpur
A young homoeopathic doctor in Jodhpur died after being attacked by a bull while returning home. Excessive bleeding led to her tragic death.
Published : April 27, 2026 at 1:43 PM IST
Jodhpur: A case has emerged, where a 29-year-old homoeopathic doctor, who worked at an Ayurveda University, died after being attacked by a bull in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday night.
The incident occurred in the Karwad police station area, where the doctor was returning home after completing her duty around 8.15 pm on Sunday. Near Tunt Bari, a bull suddenly attacked the doctor riding her scooter, knocking her off. The bull's horn struck her head, which caused a serious injury.
She was rushed to MDM Hospital in critical condition. Due to excessive bleeding, she passed away late at night. Upon receiving the information, the police from the station arrived at the hospital.
The woman hailed from Hindaun and worked at the Ayurveda University on contract. The university and her family were informed about the incident. According to Assistant Sub-Inspector (ASI) Banshilal, a post-mortem was done in the morning after the family arrived, and the body was handed over to them.
Horn Penetrated, Causing Bleeding
When the bull attacked, its horn pierced the doctor’s head, resulting in heavy bleeding. Passersby informed the police and tried to provide her with first aid, but considering the situation, she was taken to the hospital, where she could not be saved.
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