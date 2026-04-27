ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 29-Year-Old Homoeopathic Doctor Killed In Bull Attack Near University In Jodhpur

Jodhpur: A case has emerged, where a 29-year-old homoeopathic doctor, who worked at an Ayurveda University, died after being attacked by a bull in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur on Sunday night.

The incident occurred in the Karwad police station area, where the doctor was returning home after completing her duty around 8.15 pm on Sunday. Near Tunt Bari, a bull suddenly attacked the doctor riding her scooter, knocking her off. The bull's horn struck her head, which caused a serious injury.

She was rushed to MDM Hospital in critical condition. Due to excessive bleeding, she passed away late at night. Upon receiving the information, the police from the station arrived at the hospital.