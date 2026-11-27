Rajasthan: 27-year-old Man ‘Kills’ Mother, Sister; Later Dies By Suicide
All three were suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder; police said the man’s father had also died by suicide a few years ago.
Published : November 27, 2026 at 2:16 PM IST
Jaipur: Driven to desperation, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and sister before taking his own life in Ramnagar Colony, near Kanwatia Circle, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. All three were reportedly suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder.
The incident is believed to have occurred on Thursday, although it only came to light on Friday morning.
The victims were identified as Saroj Tiwari, 50, Lucky, 27, and Shivangi, 25, and their bodies were found in separate rooms of the house.
Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that information was received on Friday morning regarding the discovery of three bodies in Ramnagar Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Bhatta Basti police station. Police from the Bhatta Basti station arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection.
DCP (North) Karan Sharma and Additional Commissioner Rameshwar Singh also arrived at the scene and examined the bodies. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was called to the site to collect evidence.
Officials said that Saroj’s father resides in Delhi and has been informed of the incident. Once he arrives, post-mortem examinations will be conducted, and the bodies will be handed over to the family.
Police investigation revealed a note written on a piece of paper in the room where the son’s body was found. The note contained the PIN for his mobile phone. On the phone, he detailed the reasons behind the incident. In the note, Lucky explained that he, his mother, and his sister were all suffering from a serious neurological condition known as Autism Spectrum Disorder. The note also mentioned that his mother and sister were arguing on Thursday. He tried to intervene, but when they did not stop, he killed them both. Afterwards, he went to his room and died by suicide.
The police investigation revealed that Lucky’s father had also died by suicide a few years ago, reportedly due to distress over an illness.
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