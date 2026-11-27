ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 27-year-old Man ‘Kills’ Mother, Sister; Later Dies By Suicide

At the scene of crime ( ETV Bharat Jaipur )

Jaipur: Driven to desperation, a 27-year-old man allegedly killed his mother and sister before taking his own life in Ramnagar Colony, near Kanwatia Circle, in Rajasthan’s Jaipur. All three were reportedly suffering from Autism Spectrum Disorder.

The incident is believed to have occurred on Thursday, although it only came to light on Friday morning.

The victims were identified as Saroj Tiwari, 50, Lucky, 27, and Shivangi, 25, and their bodies were found in separate rooms of the house. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (Jaipur North) Bajrang Singh Shekhawat said that information was received on Friday morning regarding the discovery of three bodies in Ramnagar Colony, within the jurisdiction of the Bhatta Basti police station. Police from the Bhatta Basti station arrived at the scene and conducted an inspection. DCP (North) Karan Sharma and Additional Commissioner Rameshwar Singh also arrived at the scene and examined the bodies. An FSL (Forensic Science Laboratory) team was called to the site to collect evidence.