Rajasthan: 20-Year Jail for 70-Year-Old Man in Child Abuse Case; Recommends Action Against Police Officer For Negligence
The court admonished the investigating officer and sent a recommendation of disciplinary action against the then ASI in a letter to the DGP.
Published : September 24, 2026 at 11:29 PM IST|
Updated : September 24, 2026 at 11:45 PM IST
Ajmer: POCSO Court No. 2 has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000 to a 70-year-old man convicted of performing an obscene act on a five-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer.
Disapproving the negligence and delay in registration of the case by the police, the court admonished the investigating officer and sent a recommendation of disciplinary action against the then ASI in a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP).
As per Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Tiwari, the incident occurred on August 8, 2025. While the parents were busy at a nearby social function, the girl was left under the custody of her husband’s friend. But on returning back, they could not get any response from inside. Peeping through the mesh door, they discovered the 70-year-old accused naked and committing an obscene act with the child.
In order to establish the conviction, the prosecution brought out 17 witnesses and provided 45 documentary evidence during the trial process. While passing the judgment, the court criticised the investigating officer, Circle Officer (CO) Rudra Prakash, for his negligence in the evidence collection process. Also, when orders were given to the mobile forensic team regarding the seizure of the bedsheet, which played an important role, the mobile forensic team refused, saying that it was beyond their jurisdiction.
The court had also taken a serious objection to the procedure of filing the case, as even though the mother of the girl had come to the police station, the FIR was registered at midnight. This was because the ASI, Kishan Singh, could not give a proper reason for the same.
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