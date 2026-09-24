ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 20-Year Jail for 70-Year-Old Man in Child Abuse Case; Recommends Action Against Police Officer For Negligence

Ajmer: POCSO Court No. 2 has awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment along with a fine of ₹50,000 to a 70-year-old man convicted of performing an obscene act on a five-year-old girl in Rajasthan's Ajmer.

Disapproving the negligence and delay in registration of the case by the police, the court admonished the investigating officer and sent a recommendation of disciplinary action against the then ASI in a letter to the Director General of Police (DGP).

As per Special Public Prosecutor Sanjay Tiwari, the incident occurred on August 8, 2025. While the parents were busy at a nearby social function, the girl was left under the custody of her husband’s friend. But on returning back, they could not get any response from inside. Peeping through the mesh door, they discovered the 70-year-old accused naked and committing an obscene act with the child.