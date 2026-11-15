ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 2 Children Die Of 'Mysterious Illness' In Sirohi; Officials Blame Faith-Healing For Delayed Care

Sirohi: Two children died of an alleged undiagnosed fever in a remote village in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, prompting the health department to issue an alert and a door-to-door survey, officials said Sunday.

The victims, a 10-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, died on Saturday in Chhitariya Phali village in the Kala Mahadev Kheda area after developing fever and other symptoms.

The exact cause of the deaths was not yet determined, as the illness remains a mystery. But health officials blamed reliance on traditional faith healing for delay in hospital care.

“Preliminary findings suggest the deaths may have been caused by a failure to access timely, appropriate government medical care, compounded by time lost on traditional faith healing practices,” said Dr Dinesh Kharadi, Chief Medical and Health Officer for Sirohi.

According to family members, the boy developed a mild fever, cough and abdominal pain last Sunday (November 8). “We took him to private clinics and hospitals in Swaroopganj, Deldar and Abu Road over several days, but he died on Saturday (November 14 ) while being brought back home,” they said.

The girl also fell ill with a fever on November 10. After initially visiting a private clinic, her family turned to traditional faith healing rituals for two days, but she couldn’t recover and died around midnight on Saturday.