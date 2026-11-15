Rajasthan: 2 Children Die Of 'Mysterious Illness' In Sirohi; Officials Blame Faith-Healing For Delayed Care
Following the death of two children due to an undiagnosed fever in Rajasthan’s Sirohi district, health officials launched a village survey, reports Anil Rawal
Published : November 15, 2026 at 8:05 PM IST
Sirohi: Two children died of an alleged undiagnosed fever in a remote village in Rajasthan's Sirohi district, prompting the health department to issue an alert and a door-to-door survey, officials said Sunday.
The victims, a 10-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl, died on Saturday in Chhitariya Phali village in the Kala Mahadev Kheda area after developing fever and other symptoms.
The exact cause of the deaths was not yet determined, as the illness remains a mystery. But health officials blamed reliance on traditional faith healing for delay in hospital care.
“Preliminary findings suggest the deaths may have been caused by a failure to access timely, appropriate government medical care, compounded by time lost on traditional faith healing practices,” said Dr Dinesh Kharadi, Chief Medical and Health Officer for Sirohi.
According to family members, the boy developed a mild fever, cough and abdominal pain last Sunday (November 8). “We took him to private clinics and hospitals in Swaroopganj, Deldar and Abu Road over several days, but he died on Saturday (November 14 ) while being brought back home,” they said.
The girl also fell ill with a fever on November 10. After initially visiting a private clinic, her family turned to traditional faith healing rituals for two days, but she couldn’t recover and died around midnight on Saturday.
Following the deaths, a medical team led by Dr Sunil Kumar Garasiya from the Bhula Primary Health Centre (PHC) rushed to the affected area and started surveying households.
“We have screened 108 residents so far and treated four people for fever, 16 for skin eruptions, 11 for body aches and four others for cold and cough symptoms,” he said, adding that rapid diagnostic tests for malaria conducted on 19 residents tested negative.
According to him, an 8-year-old child showing symptoms of fever, weakness and abdominal pain was referred to the Bhula health centre and has since recovered and returned home.
Meanwhile, health teams have collected local water samples for laboratory testing, carried out anti-larval spraying and placed the area under continuous medical surveillance. Dr Kharadi urged villagers to avoid unverified remedies and use the state’s 108 ambulance service to reach government hospitals immediately when symptoms appear.
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