ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 18 Months After Son's Death, Father Moves Court, FIR Filed Against Wife And Two Others

Jodhpur: Nearly 18 months after his son died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, a father has accused his daughter-in-law and two of her relatives of murdering him by allegedly administering intoxicating pills.

Based on a complaint filed in court, police registered an FIR against the three at Mahamandir police station.

Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh said the FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Asaram.

The accused have been identified as Divya (his daughter-in-law), Hadmanram (Divya's father) and her maternal uncle, Bajrang. Asaram has alleged that the three conspired to kill his son, Yudhishthir. Police are investigating the case.

According to the FIR, Yudhishthir was a third-year BNYS student at SLBS College, Dangiyawas. He lived with his wife Divya at Sonal Apartment on Paota B Road.

The incident took place during the night of February 17, 2025. Asaram stated in his complaint that Yudhishthir and Divya attended a wedding anniversary celebration on February 17. The couple returned to their flat between 8 pm and 9 pm. Divya prepared dinner and both ate together before going to sleep.

The following morning, Divya found Yudhishthir dead. After neighbours were informed, he was taken to Paota Satellite Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

Asaram alleged that his son's in-laws took the body to their village and performed the last rites without conducting a postmortem examination. He further stated that a subsequent hospital examination showed no movement on the ECG and no activity in the body.

The father also referred to a conversation that allegedly took place five days after Yudhishthir's death. According to the complaint, when Yudhishthir's sister-in-law Manju asked Divya about the cause of death, she allegedly said that both she and Yudhishthir had consumed three intoxicating pills each, following which he died.