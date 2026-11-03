Rajasthan: 18 Months After Son's Death, Father Moves Court, FIR Filed Against Wife And Two Others
The family alleges the last rites were performed without a postmortem, while questions surrounding the circumstances of death remain under investigation.
Published : November 3, 2026 at 3:13 PM IST|
Updated : November 3, 2026 at 3:27 PM IST
Jodhpur: Nearly 18 months after his son died under suspicious circumstances in Rajasthan’s Jodhpur, a father has accused his daughter-in-law and two of her relatives of murdering him by allegedly administering intoxicating pills.
Based on a complaint filed in court, police registered an FIR against the three at Mahamandir police station.
Station House Officer (SHO) Devendra Singh said the FIR was registered under Section 103(1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) based on a complaint filed by the deceased's father, Asaram.
The accused have been identified as Divya (his daughter-in-law), Hadmanram (Divya's father) and her maternal uncle, Bajrang. Asaram has alleged that the three conspired to kill his son, Yudhishthir. Police are investigating the case.
According to the FIR, Yudhishthir was a third-year BNYS student at SLBS College, Dangiyawas. He lived with his wife Divya at Sonal Apartment on Paota B Road.
The incident took place during the night of February 17, 2025. Asaram stated in his complaint that Yudhishthir and Divya attended a wedding anniversary celebration on February 17. The couple returned to their flat between 8 pm and 9 pm. Divya prepared dinner and both ate together before going to sleep.
The following morning, Divya found Yudhishthir dead. After neighbours were informed, he was taken to Paota Satellite Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.
Asaram alleged that his son's in-laws took the body to their village and performed the last rites without conducting a postmortem examination. He further stated that a subsequent hospital examination showed no movement on the ECG and no activity in the body.
The father also referred to a conversation that allegedly took place five days after Yudhishthir's death. According to the complaint, when Yudhishthir's sister-in-law Manju asked Divya about the cause of death, she allegedly said that both she and Yudhishthir had consumed three intoxicating pills each, following which he died.
Asaram further alleged that Divya had spoken to her maternal uncle Bajrang over the phone around half an hour before Yudhishthir's death.
Mobile Search History Raised Father's Suspicions
According to the complaint, Divya was pursuing nursing studies. Asaram claimed that an examination of her mobile phone's YouTube search history between February 16 and 18 revealed searches related to nursing, intoxicating substances, recovering call history and deleting Google Photos and Gmail accounts.
The complaint also mentioned several searches related to love and marriage, which reportedly strengthened the father's suspicions. He further alleged that Divya wanted to marry someone else but concealed this before marrying Yudhishthir.
Asaram said he first filed a complaint at Mahamandir police station on October 8, 2025. Police recorded statements of Asaram and Omprakash on November 12, Divya and Mankaram on November 15, and Shailendra on December 3. However, according to the complaint, no action was taken.
He subsequently submitted another complaint on January 26, 2026, followed by complaints to Mahamandir police station on January 27 and the Police Commissioner on January 31. When these complaints also failed to result in an FIR, he approached the court.
Following the court complaint, police registered a case against Divya, Hadmanram and Bajrang under Section 103(1) of the BNS. Further investigation is underway.
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