Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Shot Dead by Friend In Dispute Over Social Media Reel; Accused Held
The victim and the accused, according to police, were good friends and even relatives who often uploaded their videos on Instagram and Facebook.
Published : August 15, 2026 at 3:44 AM IST|
Updated : August 15, 2026 at 3:59 AM IST
Dholpur: A 16-year-old youth was murdered by his 17-year-old friend after a disagreement about filming a reel on social media in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said. The accused was arrested.
The crime occurred on August 11 at a ruined building in the village of Tasimo within the jurisdiction of Saipau police station. Saurav (16), the victim, and the accused, according to police, were good friends and even relatives who often uploaded their videos on Instagram and Facebook.
"The duo went near a ruined building on August 11 to shoot a reel. The accused had an illegal country-made pistol with him. The duo fell into an argument over who would shoot his video first and how it was going to be done. In the course of the dispute, the accused allegedly shot Saurav in the head," SHO of Saipau Pravendra Kumar Rawat informed.
Saurav was first taken to the district hospital and then sent to another medical institute located at Agra, where his death was confirmed by the doctors. The SHO stated that as the crime took place in an isolated place and there were no witnesses, the case was solved by the help of a team of the forensic science laboratory (FSL), the dog squad, cyber cell, and local intelligence.
"The accused minor has been arrested, and he is being interrogated now. Attempts are being made to recover the weapon used for committing the crime," stated Rawat.