ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 16-Year-Old Shot Dead by Friend In Dispute Over Social Media Reel; Accused Held

Dholpur: A 16-year-old youth was murdered by his 17-year-old friend after a disagreement about filming a reel on social media in the Dholpur district of Rajasthan, police said. The accused was arrested.

The crime occurred on August 11 at a ruined building in the village of Tasimo within the jurisdiction of Saipau police station. Saurav (16), the victim, and the accused, according to police, were good friends and even relatives who often uploaded their videos on Instagram and Facebook.

"The duo went near a ruined building on August 11 to shoot a reel. The accused had an illegal country-made pistol with him. The duo fell into an argument over who would shoot his video first and how it was going to be done. In the course of the dispute, the accused allegedly shot Saurav in the head," SHO of Saipau Pravendra Kumar Rawat informed.