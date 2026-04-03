ETV Bharat / state

Rajasthan: 12 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment In 8-Year-Old Murder Case Over Goat Dispute In Kota

The 12, including parents and sons, now face life imprisonment for the attack. ( ETV Bharat )

Kota: In a significant verdict on Thursday, a local court sentenced 12 accused to life imprisonment in an eight-year-old murder case that stemmed from a dispute over a goat in Mumbai Yojna Colony under the Udyog Nagar police station area of Rajasthan.

The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on each of the convicts. The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Shweta Sharma.

This marks the first time in the Kota district that 12 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment simultaneously. Notably, in March 2026, 10 people were also awarded life sentences in connection with the murder of a policeman in Kota.

Riyaz Ahmed, the counsel for the complainant, stated that the incident occurred on August 31, 2018. The complainant, Zahid Hussain, had filed the case.

According to him, his maternal uncle, Abdul Aziz alias Pappu, had a running dispute with a neighbour, Ramzani, over a goat. To mediate the matter, Zahid’s brother, Istyak Hussain alias Guddu, along with his friends Yashpal and Kalu alias Kamaljeet, went to Ramzani’s house.

Accused From The Same Family