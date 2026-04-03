Rajasthan: 12 Sentenced to Life Imprisonment In 8-Year-Old Murder Case Over Goat Dispute In Kota
Twelve relatives in Kota received life sentences for a 2018 murder stemming from a goat dispute, marking a record-breaking mass conviction.
Published : April 3, 2026 at 2:42 PM IST|
Updated : April 3, 2026 at 2:50 PM IST
Kota: In a significant verdict on Thursday, a local court sentenced 12 accused to life imprisonment in an eight-year-old murder case that stemmed from a dispute over a goat in Mumbai Yojna Colony under the Udyog Nagar police station area of Rajasthan.
The court also imposed a fine of Rs 13,000 on each of the convicts. The judgment was delivered by Additional Sessions Judge Shweta Sharma.
This marks the first time in the Kota district that 12 people have been sentenced to life imprisonment simultaneously. Notably, in March 2026, 10 people were also awarded life sentences in connection with the murder of a policeman in Kota.
Riyaz Ahmed, the counsel for the complainant, stated that the incident occurred on August 31, 2018. The complainant, Zahid Hussain, had filed the case.
According to him, his maternal uncle, Abdul Aziz alias Pappu, had a running dispute with a neighbour, Ramzani, over a goat. To mediate the matter, Zahid’s brother, Istyak Hussain alias Guddu, along with his friends Yashpal and Kalu alias Kamaljeet, went to Ramzani’s house.
Accused From The Same Family
During this time, while Yashpal and Istyak went to a nearby shop to buy tobacco (gutkha), Ramzani and his associates attacked them with knives, sticks and sharp-edged weapons. Istyak Hussain was seriously injured in the attack and was rushed to a private hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
All 12 people sentenced in this case are members of the same family or are close relatives. This includes Ramzani, his wife Farzana, and their two sons, Mushtaq and Mukhtar. Additionally, Saddam Khan and his brother Shahrukh were also among those sentenced.
Convicted Individuals
The police had charged Mubarik Ali (26), Ramzani Mohammad (57), Saddam Khan (32), Farzana (37), Shaheen Khanam (37), Shahrukh alias Langda (26), Zahir Khan (35), Mushtaq Mohammad (29), Mukhtar Mohammad (31), Naimuddin alias Shoaib (26), Shahadat alias Bhayyu (30) and Shahrukh (32).
The accused were arrested at various intervals after the August 2018 incident and later produced in court. Following a trial spanning several years, the court delivered its verdict this week, finding all 12 guilty and pronouncing the sentence.
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