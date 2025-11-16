Rajastan: Driver Charred To Death After Car Engulfed In Raging Fire
Published : November 16, 2025 at 11:48 PM IST
Chittorgarh: A van caught fire on the Udaipur Six-Lane Road in the Bhadsoda police station area of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, killing the driver on the spot on Sunday.
A crowd of people, who gathered at the spot, helplessly saw the driver being charred to death. Soon after getting the information, Bhadsoda police called in the fire brigade to control the fire.
Police are working to identify the driver based on the van's license plate. Bhadsoda Police Station Officer Mahendra Singh said police received information about the incident, which occurred near Napaniya village. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene.
"A van was on fire in front of the Gram Seva Sahakari Samiti members at the Napaniya Service Road on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh six-lane road. The driver, who was sitting in the car seat, was charred to death," Singh said.
Due to Chittorgarh's remote location, the fire brigade personnel took time to arrive. The fire was brought under control with the help of the fire brigades.
People arrived at the scene but were unable to extinguish the flames. Police investigated and identified a van with a Udaipur pass, based on its number. Police came to know that the van was being driven by Shobhalal Acharya, a resident of Singhpur.
The police contacted his family members and requested them to help identify the body. The police kept the body at the mortuary of the district hospital. The van has been seized and kept at the Bhadsoda police station.
Dinesh Khandelwal, a resident of nearby Budhpura, said that villagers saw the van parked on a service lane on fire. The locals rushed to the scene, but the fire spread rapidly, preventing the driver from being rescued.