Rajastan: Driver Charred To Death After Car Engulfed In Raging Fire

Chittorgarh: A van caught fire on the Udaipur Six-Lane Road in the Bhadsoda police station area of Rajasthan's Chittorgarh district, killing the driver on the spot on Sunday.

A crowd of people, who gathered at the spot, helplessly saw the driver being charred to death. Soon after getting the information, Bhadsoda police called in the fire brigade to control the fire.

Police are working to identify the driver based on the van's license plate. Bhadsoda Police Station Officer Mahendra Singh said police received information about the incident, which occurred near Napaniya village. Upon receiving the information, the police arrived at the scene.

"A van was on fire in front of the Gram Seva Sahakari Samiti members at the Napaniya Service Road on the Udaipur-Chittorgarh six-lane road. The driver, who was sitting in the car seat, was charred to death," Singh said.