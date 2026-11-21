Rajaji Tiger Reserve To Monitor Wildlife Using AI Cameras; Special Duty Plan Being Made Ahead Of Haridwar Kumbh 2027
Plan focuses on the periphery of the forest adjacent to Haridwar Forest Division that lies in the vicinity of the Mela grounds, reports Naveen Uniyal.
Published : November 21, 2026 at 8:25 PM IST
Dehradun: In view of the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela at Haridwar starting in January 2027, preparations have begun to improve the security and surveillance systems for wildlife in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, which is located near Haridwar. The reserve management is currently developing a specialised roadmap for this purpose.
Under this plan, technology will be employed to keep a close watch on wildlife activity along the outer boundaries of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, and in areas adjacent to the Kumbh Mela grounds.
This includes the use of drones and AI-powered cameras. Given that the upcoming Kumbh Mela is expected to draw millions of pilgrims to Haridwar, ensuring the safety of wildlife in the forests of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve — which lie near the Kumbh area — poses a significant challenge for the Forest Department.
There is concern that the increased movement of pilgrims, along with associated traffic and other activities, could disrupt the natural movement of wildlife. That's why the Forest Department is formulating its own strategy in parallel with the preparations being made by the Kumbh administration.
The plan focuses specifically on the outer periphery of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve — the section that connects to the Haridwar Forest Division and lies in the vicinity of the Kumbh Mela grounds. Efforts are underway to explore the installation of AI-based cameras to continuously monitor wildlife movement in this area.
These cameras will enhance the effectiveness of tracking the presence and activities of wildlife, while also enabling the timely detection of animal movement in sensitive zones. There is also a decision to expand the use of drones, which will allow for the surveillance of forest areas that are otherwise difficult for staff to access. This will facilitate the monitoring of both wildlife activity and the overall condition of sensitive areas.
Specialised Duty Plan Being Developed
In addition to leveraging technology, the Forest Department is preparing to strengthen on-the-ground surveillance. Discussions have already begun regarding the deployment and duty assignments of staff members. Plans are underway to exercise extra vigilance in sensitive areas and to deploy personnel as needed during the Kumbh.
Rajaji Tiger Reserve director Koko Rose said this poses a major challenge for the management at the reserve forest, and preparations are being made accordingly.
Also Read:
- Lost In Kumbh, Found Begging In Devbhoomi: Bihar Sexagenarian Reunites With Family After 2 Years
- 'Trash Boom Interceptor' Coming Up In Ganga To Deal With Large-Scale Solid Waste During 'Ardh Kumbh' 2027
- Two Abandoned Elephant Calves Being Trained For Return To Wild At Rajaji National Park
- Rajaji Tiger Reserve Opens Gates For Jungle Safari After Five-Month Closure