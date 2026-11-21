ETV Bharat / state

Rajaji Tiger Reserve To Monitor Wildlife Using AI Cameras; Special Duty Plan Being Made Ahead Of Haridwar Kumbh 2027

Dehradun: In view of the upcoming Ardh Kumbh Mela at Haridwar starting in January 2027, preparations have begun to improve the security and surveillance systems for wildlife in the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, which is located near Haridwar. The reserve management is currently developing a specialised roadmap for this purpose.

Under this plan, technology will be employed to keep a close watch on wildlife activity along the outer boundaries of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve, and in areas adjacent to the Kumbh Mela grounds.

This includes the use of drones and AI-powered cameras. Given that the upcoming Kumbh Mela is expected to draw millions of pilgrims to Haridwar, ensuring the safety of wildlife in the forests of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve — which lie near the Kumbh area — poses a significant challenge for the Forest Department.

There is concern that the increased movement of pilgrims, along with associated traffic and other activities, could disrupt the natural movement of wildlife. That's why the Forest Department is formulating its own strategy in parallel with the preparations being made by the Kumbh administration.

The plan focuses specifically on the outer periphery of the Rajaji Tiger Reserve — the section that connects to the Haridwar Forest Division and lies in the vicinity of the Kumbh Mela grounds. Efforts are underway to explore the installation of AI-based cameras to continuously monitor wildlife movement in this area.