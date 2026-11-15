ETV Bharat / state

Rajaji Tiger Reserve Opens Gates For Jungle Safari After Five-Month Closure

Haridwar: Rajaji Tiger Reserve in Uttarakhand reopened its gates for jungle safaris on Sunday after a five-month annual closure, marking the beginning of the new tourism season. Safari operations resumed in the Chilla range.

Shivalik Nagar Palika chairman Rajiv Sharma and Warden Vijay Saini formally inaugurated the safari season by cutting a ribbon at the Chilla range gate following traditional rituals. Visitors can once again explore the reserve and spot elephants, deer, leopards and various bird species in their natural habitat.

All safari vehicles in the Chilla range were booked on the opening day. A group of 29 tourists from the United States also enjoyed the jungle safari. The range is a major attraction for visitors because of its dense forests, the Ganga riverbank and diverse wildlife.

Rajaji Tiger Reserve Opens Gates For Jungle Safari (ETV Bharat)

Chilla has a safari track stretching around 36 km and is home to several wild animals, including elephants, tigers, leopards, chital and sambar deer. Elephant safaris are also a major attraction here.

The Forest Department has made arrangements for the new tourism season by improving the safari tracks and facilities related to tourist movement. During the previous season, Chilla recorded 20,245 visitors, including 19,139 Indian and 1,106 foreign tourists. Another 334 visitors opted for elephant safaris.