ETV Bharat / state

Raja Warring's Gunman's House Targeted By Thieves In Jagraon, Police Begin Probe

Raja Warring's gunman's house. ( ETV Bharat )

Ludhiana: In a theft that has raised questions over security in Jagraon, Punjab, burglars broke into the house of a police personnel who serves as the gunman of former state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.

The house belongs to Varinder Singh, the family's only son and a resident of village Gagra. He is a police personnel and is currently posted as Raja Warring's gunman, his family members said.