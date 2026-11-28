Raja Warring's Gunman's House Targeted By Thieves In Jagraon, Police Begin Probe
The stolen items included household electronics and cooking equipment, while investigators are examining available footage to identify those involved in the break-in.
Published : November 28, 2026 at 5:40 PM IST
Ludhiana: In a theft that has raised questions over security in Jagraon, Punjab, burglars broke into the house of a police personnel who serves as the gunman of former state Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring.
The house belongs to Varinder Singh, the family's only son and a resident of village Gagra. He is a police personnel and is currently posted as Raja Warring's gunman, his family members said.
According to the family, the theft took place when they had gone to Sri Kiratpur Sahib to pay obeisance. The burglars allegedly cut the CCTV wires and broke the locks before entering the house.
They escaped with gold jewellery, Rs 1.5 lakh in cash, three LED televisions, three gas cylinders, a gas stove and the digital video recorder (DVR) of the CCTV system.
The family said the thieves even sat comfortably in the kitchen and drank cold drinks before leaving.
"We checked the CCTV cameras at our house and got details of the theft. We then informed the police," the family members said.
Police Station Sadar official Surinder Singh said the police had received a complaint and were examining CCTV footage to identify the accused.
He said the theft occurred when the family members were away from home and the burglars escaped with cash and jewellery. The exact value of the stolen property was yet to be assessed, he added.
Police said they registered a case based on CCTV footage and that further investigation was underway. Surinder Singh said efforts were being made to arrest the accused soon.
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