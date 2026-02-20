Rahul Gandhi To Lead 'Save MNREGA Rally' In Punjab On Feb 28; State Congress President Warring Hits Back At Over Land Allegations
The Punjab Congress chief dismissed land purchase allegations made by Navjot Kaur Sidhu and challenged her to present documentary proof.
Published : February 20, 2026 at 7:59 PM IST
Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said preparations are underway for a major rally in Barnala and that a meeting of party workers had been convened to review arrangements. He said the Congress would raise issues concerning farmers, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), business matters, law and order and the drug problem in Punjab.
He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Punjab on February 28 to address the ‘Save MNREGA Rally’ and launch the party’s election campaign in the state.
Speaking about the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said, " ...Cut as many votes as you want, add them, but the BJP will not be seen here."
Speaking to reporters, Warring rejected allegations made by expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu regarding the purchase of land and challenged her to produce documentary proof to support her claims.
Navjot Kaur Sidhu had alleged that Warring had purchased 100 acres of land and, in a social media post, questioned him over land reportedly bought in Zirakpur.
In a post on X on Thursday night, Kaur said, "Raja Warring ji, come and reply in court how you have bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur? Only 40 acres you could buy with your looted money, 60 acres you snatched illegally from innocent people by doing fake signs and taking thumb impressions of people. 2400 cr scam with ex-Punjab Congress in-charge from Rajasthan! Reply in court and get ready for jail. Prepare yourself ji. Best of luck."
Kaur, the wife of ex-India cricketer and former Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu, also accused Ludhiana MP Warring of looting the youth.
In another post, Kaur wrote, "Raja Warring, you are the first one who has not even spared the youth of Punjab linked to Congress by putting up a joining fee of 75 rupees for members. And just imagine how many youngsters have been looted by you. Could you please tell me how many youths you helped by getting them jobs or good placements?"
Warring rubbished the charge and said he would not comment on a person whose mental condition is not right. Warring said no one could acquire such large tracts of land without proper documentation and consent, and termed the allegations baseless.
He said anyone making such claims should present registry papers, transfer documents or any official record to substantiate them. "No one gives land for free, and land cannot be transferred without due process," he said, adding that the accusations were being spread without verification.
