Rahul Gandhi To Lead 'Save MNREGA Rally' In Punjab On Feb 28; State Congress President Warring Hits Back At Over Land Allegations

Chandigarh: Punjab Congress president Amarinder Singh Raja Warring on Friday said preparations are underway for a major rally in Barnala and that a meeting of party workers had been convened to review arrangements. He said the Congress would raise issues concerning farmers, the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), business matters, law and order and the drug problem in Punjab.

He added that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi would visit Punjab on February 28 to address the ‘Save MNREGA Rally’ and launch the party’s election campaign in the state.

Speaking about the upcoming Special Intensive Revision (SIR), he said, " ...Cut as many votes as you want, add them, but the BJP will not be seen here."

Speaking to reporters, Warring rejected allegations made by expelled Congress leader Navjot Kaur Sidhu regarding the purchase of land and challenged her to produce documentary proof to support her claims.

Navjot Kaur Sidhu had alleged that Warring had purchased 100 acres of land and, in a social media post, questioned him over land reportedly bought in Zirakpur.

In a post on X on Thursday night, Kaur said, "Raja Warring ji, come and reply in court how you have bought 100 acres of land in Zirakpur? Only 40 acres you could buy with your looted money, 60 acres you snatched illegally from innocent people by doing fake signs and taking thumb impressions of people. 2400 cr scam with ex-Punjab Congress in-charge from Rajasthan! Reply in court and get ready for jail. Prepare yourself ji. Best of luck."