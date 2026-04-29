ETV Bharat / state

Indore Bizman Raghuvanshi's Murder: Family Seeks CBI Probe, Appeals To PM Modi After Wife Gets Bail

Indore: The family of slain transport businessman Raja Raghuvanshi has strongly questioned the bail granted to his wife Sonam Raghuvanshi, alleged to be the "mastermind" of his murder, and has demanded a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe into the case. His mother has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah, seeking strict action and justice. She stated that she will approach the High Court to challenge the bail order.

A court in Meghalaya granted bail to Sonam Raghuvanshi on Tuesday. In response to this development, Raja's family said they failed to understand how bail was granted despite the seriousness of the allegations. Consequently, they have now decided to move the Meghalaya High Court against the lower court's decision.

What Happened In 2025?

Raja Raghuvanshi, a transport businessman from Indore, was allegedly murdered during his honeymoon in Shillong in 2025. He went missing on May 23, and his mutilated body was later recovered on June 2 from a deep gorge near a waterfall in Sohra, in East Khasi Hills district.

Police had named his wife Sonam, her alleged boyfriend, and others as accused in the case. Sonam was arrested on June 9, 2025, in Ghazipur, Uttar Pradesh, and had been in judicial custody for over 10 months.

Bail Granted With Conditions

The Shillong court granted Sonam conditional bail. As per the court's directions, she cannot leave the jurisdiction of the Shillong court without prior permission. She has been granted bail on a bond of Rs 50,000 along with two sureties. The court has also directed that she must not influence any witnesses during the trial.