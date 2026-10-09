Raj Thackeray Urges Protesting MPSC Students To Exercise Patience After He Spoke On Their Behalf With CM
Raj wrote on his social media platform assuring protesting students that the CM has shown positive inclination to take measures.
Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST
Mumbai: After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with students protesting on the streets of Pune over alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), he had promised he would speak to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into their demands. On Friday, Raj wrote on his social media platform, assuring the students once again.
He said he had spoken on their behalf with Fadnavis and he was positive. "When I see young men and women toiling tirelessly, leaving behind their home district, taluka, and their families in pursuit of jobs, it pains my heart. That is why I had a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister on this matter a while ago. I sensed he seems to be positive about it as well. And I expect that in the coming few days, there will be good news regarding the jobs for MPSC students. Therefore, the students should also exercise patience," wrote Raj Thackeray.
सस्नेह जय महाराष्ट्र, ५ ऑक्टोबर २०२६ ला मी जेंव्हा पुण्यात एमपीएससी आंदोलक विद्यार्थ्यांची भेट घेतली तेंव्हा मी तुमचं म्हणणं, तुमच्या रास्त अपेक्षा याबद्दल मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी बोलेन असं आश्वस्त केलं होतं. स्वतःचा राहता जिल्हा, तालुका, आपलं घर तसेच आपल्या कुटुंबाला सोडून नोकरीसाठी राब राब राबणाऱ्या तरुणांना आणि तरुणींना पाहिलं की जिवाची कालवाकालव होते. म्हणून आज या विषयावर माझी मुख्यमंत्र्यांशी सविस्तर चर्चा झाली. ते देखील पूर्णपणे सकारात्मक आहेत हे जाणवलं. आणि येत्या काही दिवसांत MPSC च्या विद्यार्थ्यांच्या नोकऱ्यां संदर्भात एक चांगली बातमी येईल अशी अपेक्षा आहे . तेंव्हा विद्यार्थ्यांनी देखील संयम ठेवावा. राज ठाकरे ।— Raj Thackeray (@RajThackeray) October 9, 2026
Why are students protesting?
The issue originated with the paper leak incident, and probable candidates sat on protest on the streets of Pune at three different locations. The protests are being led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) faction legislator, Rohit Pawar, and the students have put forward various demands. Leaders from across the state have been visiting the protest site to express their views.
Raj had visited the protesting MPSC students. He had visited Pune on October 5 and assured the students of his support. After which he followed up on the matter and called Fadnavis.
The candidates had previously met the CM and submitted a memorandum to the state government on September 24, regarding various demands, including concerns over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the commission and examination-related controversies.
Read More