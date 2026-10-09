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Raj Thackeray Urges Protesting MPSC Students To Exercise Patience After He Spoke On Their Behalf With CM

Raj wrote on his social media platform assuring protesting students that the CM has shown positive inclination to take measures.

RAJ THACKERAY INTERVENES
MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has urged students demanding resignation of MPSC Chairman and other resolution of issues in Pune, to show patience after speaking on their behalf with the CM, Devendra Fadnavis (ETV Bharat)
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By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : October 9, 2026 at 4:03 PM IST

2 Min Read
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Mumbai: After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with students protesting on the streets of Pune over alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), he had promised he would speak to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into their demands. On Friday, Raj wrote on his social media platform, assuring the students once again.

He said he had spoken on their behalf with Fadnavis and he was positive. "When I see young men and women toiling tirelessly, leaving behind their home district, taluka, and their families in pursuit of jobs, it pains my heart. That is why I had a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister on this matter a while ago. I sensed he seems to be positive about it as well. And I expect that in the coming few days, there will be good news regarding the jobs for MPSC students. Therefore, the students should also exercise patience," wrote Raj Thackeray.

Why are students protesting?

The issue originated with the paper leak incident, and probable candidates sat on protest on the streets of Pune at three different locations. The protests are being led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) faction legislator, Rohit Pawar, and the students have put forward various demands. Leaders from across the state have been visiting the protest site to express their views.

Raj had visited the protesting MPSC students. He had visited Pune on October 5 and assured the students of his support. After which he followed up on the matter and called Fadnavis.

The candidates had previously met the CM and submitted a memorandum to the state government on September 24, regarding various demands, including concerns over alleged irregularities in the functioning of the commission and examination-related controversies.

Read More

  1. Bombay High Court Slams Maharashtra Government And Asks MPSC Students To Stop Protests And Study Instead
  2. MPSC Aspirant Dies By Suicide At His Rented House In Pune Due To Mounting Expenses And Paper Leak

TAGGED:

MPSC PROTESTS
STUDENTS PROTESTS
PUNE
RESIGNATION OF MPSC COMMISSIONER
RAJ THACKERAY INTERVENES

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