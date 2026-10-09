ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Urges Protesting MPSC Students To Exercise Patience After He Spoke On Their Behalf With CM

MNS Chief Raj Thackeray has urged students demanding resignation of MPSC Chairman and other resolution of issues in Pune, to show patience after speaking on their behalf with the CM, Devendra Fadnavis ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: After Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray met with students protesting on the streets of Pune over alleged irregularities in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC), he had promised he would speak to Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to look into their demands. On Friday, Raj wrote on his social media platform, assuring the students once again.

He said he had spoken on their behalf with Fadnavis and he was positive. "When I see young men and women toiling tirelessly, leaving behind their home district, taluka, and their families in pursuit of jobs, it pains my heart. That is why I had a detailed discussion with the Chief Minister on this matter a while ago. I sensed he seems to be positive about it as well. And I expect that in the coming few days, there will be good news regarding the jobs for MPSC students. Therefore, the students should also exercise patience," wrote Raj Thackeray.

Why are students protesting? The issue originated with the paper leak incident, and probable candidates sat on protest on the streets of Pune at three different locations. The protests are being led by Nationalist Congress Party (Sharad Chandra Pawar) faction legislator, Rohit Pawar, and the students have put forward various demands. Leaders from across the state have been visiting the protest site to express their views.