ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray Slams Maharashtra Government Over Alleged Audio Clip Row

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) president Raj Thackeray has criticised the ruling establishment over the alleged audio clip controversy involving Maratha reservation activist Manoj Jarange-Patil. He raised questions about an alleged attempt to discredit him and the reported Rs 500 crore issue.

Thackeray alleged that Jarange was initially brought close to those in power before efforts were made to tarnish his reputation and create divisions among his associates. He also said that journalists were pressured in connection with the controversy and asserted that his party knew the identities of the people speaking in the audio clip.

He said that several matters involving those in power could come under scrutiny once they lose office. Questioning the circumstances surrounding the clip's emergence, Thackeray said the issue was not simply whether newspapers or television channels reported it, but how an alleged campaign was planned to shape public opinion against an individual.

Thackeray was speaking to the media after a meeting with MNS office-bearers and party leaders. Thackeray also expressed concern over the worsening drought situation in Maharashtra and criticised the government's financial assistance of Rs 5,000, saying it would do little to address the severity of the crisis in the Marathwada region.

He said that Marathwada could turn into a desert if water resources were not managed properly. He raised concerns about illegal borewell drilling, licences issued to beer manufacturing units, the sale of water supplied through pipelines and the unauthorised extraction of groundwater from wells.

Thackeray said he would visit drought-affected areas after Diwali to assess the water shortage and the difficulties faced by farmers.