'Adani Group Has Been Given Land Across India By BJP In Last 10 Yrs': Raj Thackeray

Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra civic elections, a political furore has been triggered in Mumbai with the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over "favours" received by the Adani Group under the saffron party's tenure.

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a joint rally at Gadkari Rangayatan Chowk to campaign for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. Prior to this, the cousins held a joint rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Mumbai.

During this, Raj, in his popular style, asked his media team to play the 'lav re to video (play the video)' and showed the map of India, alleging that during 2014 to 2025, only one businessman, Gautam Adani, has been given land across the country to set up industries.

Raj alleged that people will soon lose the benefits they now enjoy. "All parties would be assimilated by the BJP, and it's possible that they could hand over all of India to a single industrialist, which would be disastrous for the whole country. You will not be around to enjoy the benefits," said Raj.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered the MNS chief saying, the Indian economy has risen from the 11th to the third position in the last 16 years.