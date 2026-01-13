'Adani Group Has Been Given Land Across India By BJP In Last 10 Yrs': Raj Thackeray
Raj Thackeray questioned why BJP chose Gautam Adani over other industrialists, warning that dependence on a single businessman can take a toll on the citizens.
Published : January 13, 2026 at 12:53 PM IST|
Updated : January 13, 2026 at 1:14 PM IST
Mumbai: Ahead of the Maharashtra civic elections, a political furore has been triggered in Mumbai with the Thackeray cousins, Raj and Uddhav, launching a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) over "favours" received by the Adani Group under the saffron party's tenure.
Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray and Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray held a joint rally at Gadkari Rangayatan Chowk to campaign for the Thane Municipal Corporation elections. Prior to this, the cousins held a joint rally at Chhatrapati Shivaji Park in Mumbai.
During this, Raj, in his popular style, asked his media team to play the 'lav re to video (play the video)' and showed the map of India, alleging that during 2014 to 2025, only one businessman, Gautam Adani, has been given land across the country to set up industries.
Raj alleged that people will soon lose the benefits they now enjoy. "All parties would be assimilated by the BJP, and it's possible that they could hand over all of India to a single industrialist, which would be disastrous for the whole country. You will not be around to enjoy the benefits," said Raj.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis countered the MNS chief saying, the Indian economy has risen from the 11th to the third position in the last 16 years.
Immediately after Raj's allegations, the BJP came up with videos of Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani, leaving Raj's residence.
Responding to BJP's video, Raj told the gathering, "Do I have to atone for the transgressions of numerous industrialists who have visited me, including (late) Ratan Tata, Mukesh Ambani, and Adani?"
The MNS chief further alleged that the BJP has helped only industrialists, and this dependence on one person can take a toll on the common citizens. He also questioned why the government favoured only Adani over numerous industrialists in India.
"He (Adani) has taken control of ports and airports that others had constructed. We saw the country come to a grinding halt when IndiGo flights were grounded. In the same way, trade will stop if Adani's ports close tomorrow, and the nation will go dark if the power supply is snapped off. Why is Adani the favoured one when there are so many industrialists in our country?" asked Raj.
He further alleged that cities have already been given away in Gujarat, and now Mumbai has been handed over to Adani.
Also Read