ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray's MNS Cancels Deepotsav In Mumbai Over Drought, Urges Restraint During Diwali

Mumbai: Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray on Wednesday said his party will not hold Deepotsav, its annual Diwali celebration at Shivaji Park in Mumbai, this year because of severe drought in the state. He has also appealed to people across Maharashtra to keep Diwali celebrations low-key and avoid excessive decorations and fireworks.

Thackeray said it would not be appropriate to organise large-scale celebrations when farmers and people in rural areas were struggling with drought and water shortages. He pointed out that the crisis had affected a large part of the state, making it difficult for him to celebrate the festival with the usual grandeur.

According to the figures cited by Thackeray, drought has been declared in 304 of Maharashtra’s 358 talukas. Crops spread across an estimated 141.53 lakh hectares, including rain-fed, irrigated and horticultural areas, have suffered damage. Several rural areas are also facing water shortages.

The MNS organises the annual Deepotsav at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Park in Dadar, featuring decorative lighting and fireworks. The event attracts visitors from Mumbai, Thane and different parts of Maharashtra.

Sharing a video message on X, Thackeray said the worsening drought situation had prompted him to cancel the celebration this year. He said people should consider the difficulties faced by farmers, rural residents, women and children who were struggling with the water crisis.

Referring to Maharashtra Chief Minister’s remarks about the possibility of a drought more severe than the one witnessed in 1972, Thackeray questioned the seriousness with which the crisis was being treated. He also criticised ruling party leaders, alleging that they had been busy participating in Garba celebrations despite the situation.