Raj Thackeray : Elections Will Come And Go, But We Must Never Forget That Our Very Breath Is Marathi

Maharashtra Navnirman Sena won just six seats in the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation polls, the results of which were declared on January 16, 2026.
Published : January 17, 2026 at 1:38 PM IST
Mumbai: A day after the results of 29 Municipal Corporations were declared, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti with Shiv Sena have won in 25, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray appealed to his party workers to start afresh.
Shiv Sena (UBT) got 65 and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) six seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the first time in over 25 years, the elected corporators from these two parties will sit on the opposition benches of the BMC. Addressing this loss, Thackeray wrote on his social media platforms, X and Facebook wall, reiterating his party's commitment to uphold the fight to protect Marathi heritage and the people.
Raj wrote, "Our struggle is for the Marathi people, the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This struggle is our very existence. You are all aware that such struggles are long-term."
He reminded his party workers that his party will continue to be committed for the Marathi people. "You don't really need to be told this, but I'll say it anyway; whether in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) or across Maharashtra, the ruling party and those who have sought their patronage will not miss a single opportunity to exploit the Marathi people. Therefore, we must stand firmly by our fellow Marathi people. Elections will come and go, but we must never forget that our very breath is Marathi," said Raj.
Raj also shared though their party's outcome was not as per expectation, they were still formidable and emphasised, the battle to stake a claim in the current circumstances was not easy, and appreciated his party workers.
"This election was not an easy one. It was a battle between immense financial power and the power of the state versus the power of the Shivshakti. But even in such a battle, the workers of both parties fought exceptionally well. They deserve all the praise they can get," wrote Raj.
The BJP won 89, and ally Shiv Sena bagged 29 seats. The Congress, which fought in alliance with Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi, bagged 24 seats, AIMIM 8, NCP 3, Samajwadi Party 2 and NCP (SP) got just one seat.
Speaking of their party's results, Shiv Sena (UBT) spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut said the BJP hasn't won the majority in the BMC and stated the circumstances in which they won. He alleged, their fight has been formidable in an unequal distribution of resources, a stifling environment and threats.
"There is no doubt, the BJP aimed at wiping us out from the BMC and Mumbai city. They wanted it at any cost. They failed at it, and let me also tell you, the (BJP) hasn't won a majority in Mumbai. Like, I said before, there has been a Jaichand (Eknath Shinde) in our party. They are fulfilling their dream of making a Mayor, which they have done only after splitting the Shiv Sena. Without this Jaichand, the BJP could never have fulfilled their dream of ruling in Mumbai," Raut alleged.
Speaking of the performance of the Congress party, Raut said along with them, the SS (UBT), MNS will be a formidable opposition. "They won 24 seats, and we appreciate their efforts. They had a good strategy, and we feel it was appropriate. Together with the Congress, all our parties will be in the opposition, and we are prepared to be a formidable force in the BMC. We haven't lost," said Raut.
Speaking of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Ministers Ajit Pawar and Eknath Shinde, Raut said, it will be 'ghar wapsi' for Ajit. He alleged Shinde is the Jaichand (traitor from Prithviraj's fictional tale) and will soon be discarded by the BJP. Meanwhile, the BJP-SS will prepare to name their Mayoral candidate not before Monday.
