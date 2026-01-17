ETV Bharat / state

Raj Thackeray : Elections Will Come And Go, But We Must Never Forget That Our Very Breath Is Marathi

File photo of MNS chief Raj Thackeray ( ETV Bharat )

Mumbai: A day after the results of 29 Municipal Corporations were declared, in which the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Mahayuti with Shiv Sena have won in 25, Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) chief Raj Thackeray appealed to his party workers to start afresh. Shiv Sena (UBT) got 65 and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) six seats in the 227-member Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC). For the first time in over 25 years, the elected corporators from these two parties will sit on the opposition benches of the BMC. Addressing this loss, Thackeray wrote on his social media platforms, X and Facebook wall, reiterating his party's commitment to uphold the fight to protect Marathi heritage and the people. Raj wrote, "Our struggle is for the Marathi people, the Marathi language, Marathi identity, and for a prosperous Maharashtra. This struggle is our very existence. You are all aware that such struggles are long-term." He reminded his party workers that his party will continue to be committed for the Marathi people. "You don't really need to be told this, but I'll say it anyway; whether in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) or across Maharashtra, the ruling party and those who have sought their patronage will not miss a single opportunity to exploit the Marathi people. Therefore, we must stand firmly by our fellow Marathi people. Elections will come and go, but we must never forget that our very breath is Marathi," said Raj. Raj also shared though their party's outcome was not as per expectation, they were still formidable and emphasised, the battle to stake a claim in the current circumstances was not easy, and appreciated his party workers.