Raj Bhavan To Host Community Marriage Marking Third Year Of West Bengal Governor Bose In Office
The initiative will benefit youth from economically backward families, and parents of prospective couples can apply to the Governor's Secretariat, which will facilitate marriage registration.
Published : November 9, 2025 at 7:06 PM IST
Kolkata: In a one-of-a-kind initiative to mark the completion of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's third year in office and the beginning of his fourth year, Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has decided to organise a community marriage ceremony for 100 persons on November 23. Bose took his gubernatorial oath on November 23, 2022.
"On November 23, CV Ananda Bose will complete his third year as Governor and begin his fourth year. To mark the occasion, several constructive and beneficial activities have been arranged for the people of the state. One of them is community marriage. Raj Bhavan will bear the expenses of the wedding ceremony, and the couple will also be given symbolic gifts. Each bridal pair may be accompanied by up to 10 guests from each side," an officer on special duty of the Governor said.
Applications have been invited from needy families to participate in the event, which aims to promote social welfare and community bonding. The last date for submission of applications is November 16, Raj Bhavan officials said. Parents of prospective couples, except those covered under the Special Marriage Act, may submit applications in the prescribed format, the official said, adding that the Governor's secretariat will facilitate the registration of marriages where necessary.
Applications with the subject "Community Marriage 2025, Raj Bhavan, Kolkata" can be sent via email, post, or hand delivery to the Deputy Secretary, Governor's Secretariat, Raj Bhavan. Emails may be addressed to peaceroomrajbhavan@gmail.com, generalcellgs@gmail.com, or specialcellgs@gmail.com, and for more details, applicants may contact the Raj Bhavan on 033-2200 1641. All necessary details, including name, address, documents, photographs, etc., will have to be sent along with the application. A certificate from a local administrative officer or gazetted officer, or public representative will have to be furnished to verify the authenticity of the documents.
Sources in Raj Bhavan further said a total of 100 weddings will be solemnised. Basically, youth from economically backward families can avail the benefit of the event.
Also Read