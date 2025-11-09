ETV Bharat / state

Raj Bhavan To Host Community Marriage Marking Third Year Of West Bengal Governor Bose In Office

Kolkata: In a one-of-a-kind initiative to mark the completion of West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose's third year in office and the beginning of his fourth year, Raj Bhavan in Kolkata has decided to organise a community marriage ceremony for 100 persons on November 23. Bose took his gubernatorial oath on November 23, 2022.

"On November 23, CV Ananda Bose will complete his third year as Governor and begin his fourth year. To mark the occasion, several constructive and beneficial activities have been arranged for the people of the state. One of them is community marriage. Raj Bhavan will bear the expenses of the wedding ceremony, and the couple will also be given symbolic gifts. Each bridal pair may be accompanied by up to 10 guests from each side," an officer on special duty of the Governor said.

Applications have been invited from needy families to participate in the event, which aims to promote social welfare and community bonding. The last date for submission of applications is November 16, Raj Bhavan officials said. Parents of prospective couples, except those covered under the Special Marriage Act, may submit applications in the prescribed format, the official said, adding that the Governor's secretariat will facilitate the registration of marriages where necessary.