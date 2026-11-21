ETV Bharat / state

Fossilized Jaw And Teeth Of Giant Elephant, Believed To Be Of Palaeoloxodon Species Found In MP's Raisen

Raisen : The fossilized jaw and teeth of a giant elephant were discovered at Patai Ghat on the banks of Narmada river in Madhya Pradesh's Raisen district. The fossil is believed to be that of a pre-historic elephant.

Following the discovery on November 10, a team of experts from Bhopal, Lucknow, and Pune arrived in Patai on Saturday. ASI experts excavated the fossil extracted it, and took it with them to Bhopal for examination. The fossil was securely packed under the supervision of Prof Vijay Sathe of Deccan College University, Pune, and Dr Anjali Trivedi, who had arrived from Lucknow.

The fossil will first be sent to a laboratory in Bhopal for preliminary examination. After testing and analysis, experts will decide whether to send it to the Birbal Sahni Institute in Lucknow for detailed scientific investigation or to conduct the research in Pune. The fossil will be jointly studied by the ASI team, along with Dr Trivedi's team and Vijay Sathe, a professor of paleontology from Pune.

Archaeologists at the site (ETV Bharat)

The jaw of the elephant found in Patai is approximately 75 centimetres long and 25 centimetres wide. The jaw bones appear to be arranged in seven to nine rows parallel to each other. The structure features 11 tooth-like projections on one side and seven on the other. The teeth in the fossil are high and prominent. Furthermore, the lower part of the jaw (chin) is broad.

According to preliminary information from experts, the fossil may be approximately 4,00,000 to 5,00,000 years old. It may belong to the Palaeoloxodon species, but the exact details will emerge after further investigation. Experts said in pre-historic times, elephants were 4 to 5 metres (approximately 13 to 16 feet) tall and weighed 18 to 22 tons.

Dr Trivedi said, "According to preliminary studies, the fossil may be from the Quaternary Period. Elephants found during the period were much larger than modern ones. They stood up to 12 feet tall and weighed several tons. The exact species and other characteristics of the fossil can only be confirmed after a detailed scientific study."

Archaeologists at the site (ETV Bharat)

She said, "The Archaeological Survey of India is preserving this fossil. The Narmada Valley is a very rich region in terms of fossils. Many dinosaur and elephant fossils have been found here earlier. If the area of ​​the Narmada Valley is studied scientifically, there is a possibility of finding even more important fossils in the future."

Prof Sathe said, "The jaw has been safely removed from the soil. It will now undergo detailed testing and chemical analysis. Only then will authentic information regarding the species, age, and other characteristics of the creature be revealed".