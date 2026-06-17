ETV Bharat / state

Rairangpur, Pahadpur In North Odisha All Set For Visit Of President And Prime Minister

Bhubaneswar: Rairangpur, a quaint little town in North Odisha, on the border of Jharkhand, came to limelight as its daughter Droupadi Murmu became the President of India. While Murmu has visited the town and her native village Pahadpur several times after assuming the highest Constitutional post of India, this time her visit will coincide with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

While President Murmu will arrive in Rairangpur on June 19 for a two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reach the town the next day. Both of them will attend the state-level celebration of two year completion of the BJP government in the state.

As the countdown to the visit begins, the excitement is palpable across Rairangpur and Pahadpur. The streets have been cleaned, public spaces are adorned with decorations and locals are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the nation's top leaders. "For this small town and tribal village, the visit is more than a ceremonial occasion, it is a moment of pride, recognition and hope for a brighter future," said Sukanti Parida, a resident of Rairangpur.

The upcoming visits have transformed the otherwise quiet town into a bustling hub of activity, with administrative agencies, security personnel and local residents working round-the-clock to ensure a memorable welcome to the President and the Prime Minister.

The airfield at Dandbosh (ETV Bharat)

The high-profile visits to Rairangpur and Pahadpur village is nothing short of historic for the residents. People are quite excited and enthused over the series of events scheduled. The visit is particularly significant as President Murmu will celebrate her birthday at her native place on June 20.

"We feel so proud that the two top leaders of our country will visit us and address the nation from one stage. This is indeed a rare and proud occasion for us. Everyone from authorities to common people are super-excited to welcome them. We are also thankful to the state government for selecting Rairangpur as venue for the state-level celebration of two years of BJP government in Odisha," said Sanjay Kumar Sahu, a resident of Rairangpur.

The President's native village, Pahadpur, located under Badampahar area, has undergone a remarkable makeover ahead of her visit. Roads leading to the village have been repaired and cleaned, houses along the route have been painted, and decorative arches, banners and welcome gates have come up at several locations. Public places, community spaces and village streets have been beautified, while special emphasis has been given to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation throughout the area.