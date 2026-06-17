Rairangpur, Pahadpur In North Odisha All Set For Visit Of President And Prime Minister
While President Murmu will arrive in Rairangpur on June 19, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reach the town the next day, reports Sanjay Parida.
Published : June 17, 2026 at 4:18 PM IST|
Updated : June 17, 2026 at 4:26 PM IST
Bhubaneswar: Rairangpur, a quaint little town in North Odisha, on the border of Jharkhand, came to limelight as its daughter Droupadi Murmu became the President of India. While Murmu has visited the town and her native village Pahadpur several times after assuming the highest Constitutional post of India, this time her visit will coincide with that of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
While President Murmu will arrive in Rairangpur on June 19 for a two-day visit, Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to reach the town the next day. Both of them will attend the state-level celebration of two year completion of the BJP government in the state.
As the countdown to the visit begins, the excitement is palpable across Rairangpur and Pahadpur. The streets have been cleaned, public spaces are adorned with decorations and locals are eagerly awaiting the arrival of the nation's top leaders. "For this small town and tribal village, the visit is more than a ceremonial occasion, it is a moment of pride, recognition and hope for a brighter future," said Sukanti Parida, a resident of Rairangpur.
The upcoming visits have transformed the otherwise quiet town into a bustling hub of activity, with administrative agencies, security personnel and local residents working round-the-clock to ensure a memorable welcome to the President and the Prime Minister.
The high-profile visits to Rairangpur and Pahadpur village is nothing short of historic for the residents. People are quite excited and enthused over the series of events scheduled. The visit is particularly significant as President Murmu will celebrate her birthday at her native place on June 20.
"We feel so proud that the two top leaders of our country will visit us and address the nation from one stage. This is indeed a rare and proud occasion for us. Everyone from authorities to common people are super-excited to welcome them. We are also thankful to the state government for selecting Rairangpur as venue for the state-level celebration of two years of BJP government in Odisha," said Sanjay Kumar Sahu, a resident of Rairangpur.
The President's native village, Pahadpur, located under Badampahar area, has undergone a remarkable makeover ahead of her visit. Roads leading to the village have been repaired and cleaned, houses along the route have been painted, and decorative arches, banners and welcome gates have come up at several locations. Public places, community spaces and village streets have been beautified, while special emphasis has been given to maintaining cleanliness and sanitation throughout the area.
"The entire village is eagerly waiting to welcome its most distinguished daughter on her birthday. Villagers have been participating in beautification drives, cleaning campaigns and cultural preparations. The atmosphere resembles a festival, with people expressing happiness that the President has chosen to spend her special day at her birth place," said Rabindra Singh, a resident of Pahadpur.
Preparations are equally intense in Rairangpur town, which served as President Murmu's political and professional base during her early years in public life. The town's roads, government buildings and public spaces have been decorated, while fresh coats of paint have been applied to key structures. Street lighting has been upgraded, traffic arrangements have been streamlined and barricades have been erected at strategic points along the routes to be taken by the President and the Prime Minister.
At Dandbosh Airstrip, where a major public function is scheduled to take place, large-scale arrangements are nearing completion. A helipad has been constructed, extensive security infrastructure has been put in place and a massive stage is being prepared for the public gathering. Workers are busy installing lighting systems, seating arrangements and public address facilities for the high-profile event.
Temporary helipads have also been developed at Pahadpur and Dighiabeda to facilitate the movement of VVIPs. The route connecting the helipads, village landmarks and event venues has been specially prepared to ensure smooth movement during the visit.
The visit is expected to bring major developmental announcements for Odisha and Mayurbhanj district. President Murmu and Prime Minister Modi are likely to jointly inaugurate and lay the foundation stones of more than 40 projects worth over Rs 50,000 crore. The projects are expected to cover infrastructure, education, healthcare, industry, sports and railway sectors.
Among the major projects expected to be unveiled are a long-awaited railway project and a mega coal gasification project. Several proposals aimed at transforming Rairangpur into a major educational and research hub for northern Odisha are also expected to receive a boost. These include the foundation laying for the second campus of the Indian Institute of Forest Management (IIFM) at Kusumi block and the inauguration of a new sports complex at Baidaposi in Rairangpur.
Plans for an IT Special Economic Zone (IT-SEZ), a satellite centre of AIIMS Bhubaneswar, an Indian Institute of Information Technology (IIIT), a tribal or central university, an OUAT campus, and an Ayurvedic Medical College and Hospital are also expected to feature in the announcements. Local residents believe that the establishment of these institutions could significantly alter the socio-economic landscape of the region and position Rairangpur as an important centre for higher education, research and employment generation.
The President and Prime Minister are also scheduled to visit Pahadpur village together. During their visit, they are expected to tour several important sites associated with the local tribal communities, including traditional worship centres such as Gosani Pitha, the Ho community's Jahira Pitha and the Santali community's Jahira shrine.
Both leaders will also visit the SLS Memorial Residential School, established in memory of President Murmu's late husband and two sons. The President and Prime Minister are expected to meet students, teachers and members of the SLS Trust Board, underlining the institution's role in promoting quality education in the tribal region.
Security arrangements for the visit have been intensified. Senior officials from Odisha Police, Crime Branch, Intelligence Wing and other security agencies have conducted multiple inspections of the venues, helipads, routes and accommodation facilities. Director General of Police Yogesh Bahadur Khurania, Crime Branch DG Vinaytosh Mishra, Intelligence DG RP Koche, Fire Services DG Sudhanshu Sarangi and several other senior officers have personally reviewed the preparations.
District officials, police authorities and elected representatives have also been monitoring the arrangements on a daily basis. Extensive deployment of security personnel, surveillance systems and traffic management teams has been planned to ensure smooth conduct of the visit.