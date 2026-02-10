ETV Bharat / state

Raipur's Rs 85 Lakh Anganwadi Reimagines Government Early Education At Mahatari Sadan

The Anganwadi centre – called Mahatari Sadan has emerged as a serious government effort to bridge this gap. Better education has often been associated with expensive private schools, exorbitant fees and an increasing financial burden on ordinary families. Mahatari Sadan cum Anganwadi Centre, built at a cost of 85 lakh rupees in the capital Raipur, appears to directly challenge this perception. When the same facilities can be provided in the government system, why should private schools be a necessity for children's early education?

Until now, Anganwadi centres have been characterized by limited resources, dilapidated buildings and basic amenities. Meanwhile, private preschools have been charging thousands of rupees in fees in the name of attractive buildings, sports equipment and digital learning.

The centre offers a play area, classrooms, colourful walls, play equipment and a safe campus. All these facilities are now available in government facilities without any hefty fees.

Raipur: Raipur's Mahatari Sadan represents a significant shift in government early childhood education, moving from simple nutrition centres to high-tech learning hubs. Built at a cost of approximately Rs. 85 lakhs, this centre aims to bridge the gap between private nurseries and government facilities.

While private schools require parents to spend hefty sums every year for KG-1 and KG-2 education, this government Anganwadi centre claims to provide free and equal opportunities to children.

Ratnakar, a municipal corporation employee overseeing the Anganwadi centre, explained that, like private schools, this centre offers slides, swings, indoor and outdoor games, chess, snakes and ladders for children. Additionally, by focusing on nutrition, hygiene and values, an effort has been made to convey the message that government education is not just about learning, but can also be a vehicle for holistic development.

A hand-washing instructional mural in the centre. (ETV Bharat)

This Anganwadi centre has implemented safety and hygiene facilities such as boundary walls, separate washrooms, access facilities for the physically challenged and a clean kitchen. All these seek to match private institutions.

Former Minister and MLA Rajesh Munat played a key role in the construction of the state-of-the-art Mahatari Sadan cum Anganwadi Centre. The minister said that this Mother House cum Anganwadi Centre was conceived with the needs of children and mothers in mind.

“Mother means mother. This building will provide a safe and empowering platform for both mother and child,” said Rajesh Munat, former Minister and BJP MLA. He stated that efforts are underway to develop such centres by identifying four sectors in his constituency. The new centre will be inaugurated on February 11th, said the former minister and BJP MLA.

“I can say that this will be the first centre in the country where a completely modern setup has been created within an Anganwadi. If more suggestions are received regarding this centre, further improvements will be made in future,” he said. He further stated that social and voluntary organizations will also be involved in the maintenance of the centre. Educated women and NGOs in the area will participate.

The biggest question now is whether this model centre will remain an exception or the government will move forward to replicate it across the state. Whatever may be the outcome, the Mahatari Sadan cum Anganwadi Centre appears to be adding a new chapter to this government-versus-private school debate.