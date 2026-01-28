Raipur's New Police Commissionerate System: Will It Improve Security, Or Centralise Power?
The new system transfers several powers, previously held by the District Collector or District Magistrate, to the Police Commissioner, while withholding some others.
January 28, 2026
By Praveen Kumar Singh
Raipur: A major change in administrative structure has just been implemented in Raipur, where several powers, previously held by the District Collector or Magistrate, have been transferred to the Police Commissioner. With effect from January 23, IPS officer Sanjeev Shukla took over as the first commissioner of the capital of Chhattisgarh.
Along with the Police Commissioner, this new system also grants Additional and Assistant Police Commissioners the powers of an Executive Magistrate in their respective areas. The government claims the new police commissionerate system will improve law and order in the city, lead to faster control of crime, and expedite the decision-making process, especially in sensitive cases.
However, this change is also raising several practical questions. Will this system truly guarantee security for the general public, or will it bring with it new challenges? ETV Bharat attempts to answer these questions in this special report.
Better Security, Or Centralised Power?
The government said a police commissionerate system had become a necessity for the rapidly growing Raipur. The increasing population, traffic congestion, and changing nature of crime had created new challenges for the administration, necessitating a system where the police could take quick decisions and immediate action.
But questions are being raised about the centralisation of power, and how it could negatively affect administrative balance.
The System, And Why It Was Implemented
Under this system, the Police Commissioner is given law and order powers that were previously held by the District Collector or Magistrate. The objective is to prevent files from circulating between different departments, leading to faster decision-making, and enabling quick action in emergencies.
According to the notification, the Raipur Police Commissioner will now have powers equivalent to those of the District Magistrate. These include those of an Executive Magistrate under Sections 14 and 15 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), along with the power to issue prohibitory orders under Section 163, the power to issue direct orders for crowd and riot control, and in many cases, to take quick decisions without the permission of the district administration.
Furthermore, the powers to take action under sections 59-143 and sections 148-151 will also now be vested with the Police Commissioner. The government believes that swift action under these laws will make crime control more effective.
The notification also clarifies that the Police Commissioner can now take direct action under several important laws, including the following:
- Chhattisgarh Police Act, 2007
- Prisoners Act, 1900
- Poisons Act, 1919
- Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956
- Motor Vehicles Act, 1988
- Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act
- Official Secrets Act
- Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act
- Chhattisgarh State Security Act, 1990
The government and administration believe this system will eliminate the need for police to repeatedly seek permission for immediate actions. This will not only save time, but also enable quick and decisive action in sensitive cases. The police will be able to play a more effective role during large events, VIP movement, and emergency situations.
More Questions About Benefits
With this system, ordinary citizens can expect that there will be no delay in taking action against criminals. The patrolling system will be strengthened, immediate action will be taken against lawbreakers, and the security environment in the city will improve. If implemented correctly on the ground, this system could further strengthen people's trust in law and order.
The biggest question being raised about this system is whether magisterial powers granted to police will disrupt administrative balance. There are also concerns that it might lead to a conflict of authority between the police and the civil administration, and whether such a concentration of power will weaken accountability.
The success of any law and order model depends on how robust the system of oversight and accountability is. It is crucial that decisions made under the police commissionerate system are transparent, and that citizens' rights are fully respected to prevent any possibility of misuse.
The system is already in place in several major cities across India. While it has led to improved crime control in some places, it has also been controversial in others. How successful this system will be in Raipur remains to be seen, with success depending heavily on implementation, resources, and political-administrative will.
Will Focus On Basic Policing: Sanjeev Shukla, First Police Commissioner
After assuming his new responsibility as Raipur's first Police Commissioner, Sanjeev Shukla made it clear that his priority will be the police's primary responsibility: Controlling and preventing crime, and taking strict action against criminals.
He also emphasised the need to streamline the city's traffic system and to strengthen its basic policing infrastructure. He said all functions of traditional policing will be made more effective, and ‘basic policing’ will be strengthened, so that law and order and the safety of citizens can be further improved.
Expert Opinion: Some Positives, More Questions
Advocate Faisal Rizvi said the commissionerate system is essential for maintaining law and order in large cities. According to him, it will take some time to become fully effective in Raipur, but if implemented correctly, it should lead to a reduction in crime. He also said that according to the Supreme Court's directives, an FIR should be registered first for any complaint, a process that should get streamlined after the implementation of this system.
On the other hand, former DGP Rajiv Mathur is questioning the system implemented in Raipur, saying it is an incomplete one, with limited powers and confined to a limited area, which won't meet the public's expectations. He said if the system has to be adopted, it should be done with full power, resources, and authority. "This half-baked commissionerate will fail in its objective," he said, adding that he is yet to study the notification in full.
Mathur emphasised that Chhattisgarh, and especially Raipur, is progressing very rapidly, having surpassed cities like Indore, Gwalior, and Jabalpur in matters of finance and development. He said there is every possibility that Raipur will progress even further in the near future, requiring a strong police commissionerate.
Reiterating that instead of meeting public expectations, a police commissioner with limited powers and resources limited will harm the common people, while not being able to fulfill the objective of strengthening law and order, the former DGP said the decision to not include Naya Raipur under the commissionerate is surprising.
Mathur said the government ignored this long-standing demand of the people of Raipur, and urged the government to include Naya Raipur under the commissionerate.
He said while the responsibility for law and order lies with the police, many important powers — like the permission to open bars, entertainment zones, crowded events — still resides with the District Collector. Mathur said the authority to take these decisions should be with the police, because, when law and order deteriorates in such places, the responsibility falls on the police.
He said Chhattisgarh should look at cities in Madhya Pradesh and other states where the police commissionerate system already exists, and has brought about significant change, instead of "taking decisions under pressure from a particular group of officers", adding that while it's important to "respect the Collector's institution, clarity about authority and responsibility in the system is essential."
