Raipur's New Police Commissionerate System: Will It Improve Security, Or Centralise Power?

By Praveen Kumar Singh

Raipur: A major change in administrative structure has just been implemented in Raipur, where several powers, previously held by the District Collector or Magistrate, have been transferred to the Police Commissioner. With effect from January 23, IPS officer Sanjeev Shukla took over as the first commissioner of the capital of Chhattisgarh.

Along with the Police Commissioner, this new system also grants Additional and Assistant Police Commissioners the powers of an Executive Magistrate in their respective areas. The government claims the new police commissionerate system will improve law and order in the city, lead to faster control of crime, and expedite the decision-making process, especially in sensitive cases.

However, this change is also raising several practical questions. Will this system truly guarantee security for the general public, or will it bring with it new challenges? ETV Bharat attempts to answer these questions in this special report.

Better Security, Or Centralised Power?

The government said a police commissionerate system had become a necessity for the rapidly growing Raipur. The increasing population, traffic congestion, and changing nature of crime had created new challenges for the administration, necessitating a system where the police could take quick decisions and immediate action.

But questions are being raised about the centralisation of power, and how it could negatively affect administrative balance.

The System, And Why It Was Implemented

Under this system, the Police Commissioner is given law and order powers that were previously held by the District Collector or Magistrate. The objective is to prevent files from circulating between different departments, leading to faster decision-making, and enabling quick action in emergencies.

According to the notification, the Raipur Police Commissioner will now have powers equivalent to those of the District Magistrate. These include those of an Executive Magistrate under Sections 14 and 15 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), along with the power to issue prohibitory orders under Section 163, the power to issue direct orders for crowd and riot control, and in many cases, to take quick decisions without the permission of the district administration.

Furthermore, the powers to take action under sections 59-143 and sections 148-151 will also now be vested with the Police Commissioner. The government believes that swift action under these laws will make crime control more effective.

The notification also clarifies that the Police Commissioner can now take direct action under several important laws, including the following:

Chhattisgarh Police Act, 2007

Prisoners Act, 1900

Poisons Act, 1919

Immoral Traffic (Prevention) Act, 1956

Motor Vehicles Act, 1988

Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act

Official Secrets Act

Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act

Chhattisgarh State Security Act, 1990

The government and administration believe this system will eliminate the need for police to repeatedly seek permission for immediate actions. This will not only save time, but also enable quick and decisive action in sensitive cases. The police will be able to play a more effective role during large events, VIP movement, and emergency situations.