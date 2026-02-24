ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Village Continues To Be In Dark Even After Solar Power Replaces Electric Supply In Melghat Forest

A view from village Raipur, which is in Amravati district of Maharashtra ( ETV Bharat )

Amravati: People living in Raipur, a remote and scenic village in Chikhaldara tehsil of the Melghat area, are yet to see light since the last few days. This village is 14 kilometres atop a mountain, surrounded by dense forests in the lap of Satpura. Since the last few days, there have been unseasonal rains and thick cloud cover. However, this is not the only reason for the 1300 villagers to live in darkness. Their village, which has been provided with solar power, fails to get charged when it gets cloudy, making it difficult for the villagers to go about their daily routine in life. Raipur did not have power for decades. One can see the cables and poles laid by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) around the village. However, once the Melghat forest came under the 'Tiger Project', the entire scenario of this village changed. A view from village Raipur, which is in Amravati district of Maharashtra (ETV Bharat) "We were told the MSEDCL was going to lay cables in this entire Melghat region. We have all been living in this forest for over three generations. In 1982, a total of 40 villages in the remote areas of Barat and Darya valley, including our village, were to get electricity," Gram Sabha member Sanu Bhurya Dhande, told ETV Bharat. "Electricity was provided from Chikhaldara to Semadoh and then to Jarida for which the MSEDCL had even erected poles around our village. We would get power as the supply was provided. Everything was going fine till they implemented the 'Tiger project' in the eighties," added Dhande. He says, villagers feel injustice has been meted out to them.