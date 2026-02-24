Raipur Village Continues To Be In Dark Even After Solar Power Replaces Electric Supply In Melghat Forest
The villagers wait for days on end for a ray of hope from the solar panel and drops to fall from their village taps.
Published : February 24, 2026 at 4:15 PM IST|
Updated : February 24, 2026 at 4:59 PM IST
Amravati: People living in Raipur, a remote and scenic village in Chikhaldara tehsil of the Melghat area, are yet to see light since the last few days. This village is 14 kilometres atop a mountain, surrounded by dense forests in the lap of Satpura. Since the last few days, there have been unseasonal rains and thick cloud cover. However, this is not the only reason for the 1300 villagers to live in darkness.
Their village, which has been provided with solar power, fails to get charged when it gets cloudy, making it difficult for the villagers to go about their daily routine in life.
Raipur did not have power for decades. One can see the cables and poles laid by the Maharashtra State Electricity Distribution Company Limited (MSEDCL) around the village. However, once the Melghat forest came under the 'Tiger Project', the entire scenario of this village changed.
"We were told the MSEDCL was going to lay cables in this entire Melghat region. We have all been living in this forest for over three generations. In 1982, a total of 40 villages in the remote areas of Barat and Darya valley, including our village, were to get electricity," Gram Sabha member Sanu Bhurya Dhande, told ETV Bharat.
"Electricity was provided from Chikhaldara to Semadoh and then to Jarida for which the MSEDCL had even erected poles around our village. We would get power as the supply was provided. Everything was going fine till they implemented the 'Tiger project' in the eighties," added Dhande.
He says, villagers feel injustice has been meted out to them.
Once their village, Raipur was brought under the core area of the tiger sanctuary, suddenly, all the electric poles were uprooted and kept flat on the ground. After which, a solar power project was implemented in their village approximately eight years ago. However, this region gets bright only during the summer days and the peak of October.
Dhande said even though the government has erected poles in every by-lane of their village, this has not been a successful proposition, as the overhead water tank in their village runs dry, and they don't even get water to drink.
"We get extremely heavy rains in this area, which does not help to charge the solar power plates that you see around our village. It doesn't help to fill the water tank of our village, and sometimes the battery of the pump gets spoiled as a result. This adversely impacts the irrigation schedule of our farms. Also, our women have to walk one kilometre to fetch water, and when it is extremely cloudy or there are heavy rains, we don't get a drop of water to drink, like in the last two days," said Dhande.
Along with the forest in the area, the villagers' agriculture is also green, but it is a matter of time before this green land turns into dry arid soil, as the villagers are not able to pump sufficient water due to a lack of power. One can see aluminium vessels piled up at the public water tap a kilometre away from Raipur village.
"We are not asking for a lot, except clean and fresh water to drink. For the last two days, there has been no solar power, which is why there is no water in our village taps. Unfortunately, we have to drink stored stale water. At the end of our village, there is a well, but we do not dare to leave our children alone at home and go to the well to collect water, with the fear that a wild predator could come stealthily and kill them. Our fate is doomed," said Sumarti Dhikar, a resident of Raipur, while talking to ETV Bharat.
Villagers say the government can take a lesson from BSNL, as their village is getting network service. The service provider laid underground cables and feels they can be provided electric supply too with underground cables.
"If the government takes the right stance and thinks about us from a positive perspective, the forest will also be saved, and the village will get 24-hour electricity and water," said Dhande.
An official of the MSEDCL told ETV Bharat, "Even if electricity has not reached far-flung villages in Melghat, we have ensured that they get solar power through the schemes of the Centre. Solar energy is a good alternative for such villages. MESDCL is also trying to give priority to solar power in the Melghat region."
Read More