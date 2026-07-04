Two Workers Die Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Raipur
The workers were installing a solar panel at a house when the incident occurred, police said.
Published : July 4, 2026 at 3:17 PM IST
Raipur: Two workers were electrocuted to death after a solar panel they were installing on the roof of a house accidentally came into contact with a high-tension power line in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday.
The incident took place at around 11 am at a house in Professor Colony under Purani Basti police station limits, where three technicians were engaged in installing solar panels. The deceased were identified as Pramod Chandrakar (25) and Ashish Chandrakar (19).
Station House Officer of Purani Basti police station Vinay Singh Baghel said, as per preliminary investigation, the solar panel, placed along the rooftop’s edge, accidentally touched a 11 KV high-tension electricity line passing close to the building. As the two technicians touched the panel, they suffered a fatal electric shock. The third worker survived.
On being informed of the incident, Baghel and other personnel of Purani Basti police station rushed to the spot. The bodies of the two workers were taken into custody and the inquest proceedings were conducted. The bodies were sent for postmortem. The police are investigating the safety standards followed during the installation of the solar panels, said Baghel. Further investigation into the incident is underway, he added.
In April this year, a resort employee had died of electrocution after coming in contact with a high-tension wire while chasing a monkey with an iron pipe in Madhya Pradesh's Chhatarpur district.
The deceased was identified as Ranu Raikwar, a resident of Khajuraho. According to police, CCTV footage of the resort reveals that a monkey had climbed onto the roof of a resort near Khajuraho Railway Station. Seeing a monkey in the compound, Ranu picked up an iron rod to chase it away. As he raised the rod to scare the monkey, it came in contact with a high-voltage electric line passing above the resort's roof.
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