ETV Bharat / state

Two Workers Die Of Electrocution In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: Two workers were electrocuted to death after a solar panel they were installing on the roof of a house accidentally came into contact with a high-tension power line in Chhattisgarh's Raipur on Saturday.

The incident took place at around 11 am at a house in Professor Colony under Purani Basti police station limits, where three technicians were engaged in installing solar panels. The deceased were identified as Pramod Chandrakar (25) and Ashish Chandrakar (19).

Station House Officer of Purani Basti police station Vinay Singh Baghel said, as per preliminary investigation, the solar panel, placed along the rooftop’s edge, accidentally touched a 11 KV high-tension electricity line passing close to the building. As the two technicians touched the panel, they suffered a fatal electric shock. The third worker survived.