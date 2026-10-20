Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Flags Off Train Services From Raipur To Kurud
The Chief Minister also laid the foundation stone for electric locomotive maintenance facility.
Published : October 20, 2026 at 10:48 PM IST
Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off the train service from Raipur to Kurud. Kanker MP Bhojraj Nag and MLA Vikram Usendi were present at Ravghat station.
He also laid the foundation stone of the electric locomotive maintenance facility. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav joined the program through video conference.
The Chief Minister said that the demand to start Raipur to Rawghat and Rawghat to Jagdalpur train services is very old. "Along with the operation of train from Raipur to Ravghat, train service from Raipur to Kurud has been started. Soon, people will be able to travel from Raipur to Dhamtari as well as travel from Raipur to Jagdalpur via Ravghat," the Chief Minister said.
He further said that the construction of railway line from Kurud to Dhamtari is in progress. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving gifts to the people of the state.
A passenger Virendra Gupta said he was traveling from Raipur to Kurud for the first time in train. He also said that the train ticket is just Rs 20. Another passenger Gopal Das Yadav said he would use the train for his travel. "I am exited that this train has started," he quipped.
Rajesh Kumar Kashyap, who resides in Kurud shared that the train will benefit the people going to New Delhi.
"It is a very beneficial for school and college going students as well as job seekers. The fare will be cheaper than the bus," he quipped.
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