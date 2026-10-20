ETV Bharat / state

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Flags Off Train Services From Raipur To Kurud

The train service from Raipur to Kurud was flagged off by Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai ( ETV Bharat )

Raipur: Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai on Tuesday flagged off the train service from Raipur to Kurud. Kanker MP Bhojraj Nag and MLA Vikram Usendi were present at Ravghat station.

He also laid the foundation stone of the electric locomotive maintenance facility. Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnav joined the program through video conference.

The Chief Minister said that the demand to start Raipur to Rawghat and Rawghat to Jagdalpur train services is very old. "Along with the operation of train from Raipur to Ravghat, train service from Raipur to Kurud has been started. Soon, people will be able to travel from Raipur to Dhamtari as well as travel from Raipur to Jagdalpur via Ravghat," the Chief Minister said. He further said that the construction of railway line from Kurud to Dhamtari is in progress. He expressed gratitude to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ashwini Vaishnaw for giving gifts to the people of the state.