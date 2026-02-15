ETV Bharat / state

Six Held For Trying To Cheat In Gate Examination In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: Six persons, including a few candidates, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to cheat in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.

Raipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Sandeep Patel said the accused are from Haryana and were using technology to cheat in the examination.

Police investigation revealed that the accused exploited a security flaw to cheat in the examination. Since shoes were allowed inside the examination centre, the accused had concealed extremely subtle Bluetooth devices in their footwear. According to police, the devices were so small that they were almost impossible to detect.

The accused had planned to pretend to go to the bathroom after the exam began, activate the devices there, and then contact their accomplices outside.