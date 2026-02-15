Six Held For Trying To Cheat In Gate Examination In Chhattisgarh's Raipur
The candidates were carrying tiny bluetooth devices to relay questions for which answers were to be given by their accomplices.
Published : February 15, 2026 at 9:15 PM IST
Raipur: Six persons, including a few candidates, were arrested on Sunday for allegedly attempting to cheat in the Graduate Aptitude Test in Engineering (GATE) examination in Chhattisgarh's capital Raipur.
Raipur Deputy Commissioner of Police (West Zone), Sandeep Patel said the accused are from Haryana and were using technology to cheat in the examination.
Police investigation revealed that the accused exploited a security flaw to cheat in the examination. Since shoes were allowed inside the examination centre, the accused had concealed extremely subtle Bluetooth devices in their footwear. According to police, the devices were so small that they were almost impossible to detect.
The accused had planned to pretend to go to the bathroom after the exam began, activate the devices there, and then contact their accomplices outside.
The modus operandi of the six arrested accused resembled a film script. Three of the accused were candidates, while the others provided technical backup from outside the centre. The strategy involved the students in the centre sending questions via Bluetooth to those present outside who would have then searched for answers on Google and other search engines for accurate answers.
However, the accused's plan was foiled before it could take off due to police vigilance.
Patel stated the prime accused, from Haryana, provided training and devices to the students. Police stated that the investigation is on and based on the interrogation of the accused, raids may be conducted in other states as well. Police suspect that this gang had previously rigged several other competitive examinations in a similar manner.
