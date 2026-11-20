Raipur Newborn Trafficking Racket: Doctor, Male Nurse Among Six Arrested
DCP (West Zone) Robinson Guria said the arrested persons operated on a commission basis, and police are currently examining the financial details.
Published : November 20, 2026 at 4:32 AM IST
Raipur: Police in Chhattisgarh arrested three women in connection with the trafficking of a newborn on Wednesday. Acting on information provided by these women, the police arrested three more persons—including a doctor—on Thursday.
So far, Azad Chowk police have arrested six people in this case. The three persons who were arrested on November 19 include Dr Khirsindhu Mahanand, Prakash Kumar Kaurav, and Ashwani Sharma.
DCP (West Zone) Robinson Guria said, "They operated on a commission basis. We are currently examining the financial details. Any transactions that appear in bank trails will be uncovered, and we are also investigating potential 'off-the-books' (cash/unrecorded) transactions. Data from Diwakar Hospital for the year 2026 shows only three recorded deliveries, though 26 birth certificate memos were issued.”
He continued, “Every birth certificate issued to date will be investigated. Documents have been seized from the hospital and are currently under scrutiny. The names of other hospitals have also surfaced. We are investigating these leads and will take further action based on any evidence that emerges."
According to police, Dr. Khirsindhu Mahanand allegedly prepared fraudulent discharge tickets—stamped with the hospital’s official seal—for newborns, even though the buyers (the individuals purchasing the infants) had never been admitted to the hospital.
These forged discharge tickets were allegedly handed over to Kritika Sahu, one of the female suspects arrested previously. Police have discovered that, in 2026, while only three deliveries took place at the facility, 26 birth certificates were issued.
Documents about the treatment of the victim, along with the hospital's OPD record register, have been seized from the accused Prakash Kumar Kaurav and Ashwani Sharma. The accused, Prakash Kumar Kaurav, worked as a male nurse. In collusion with another accused, Ashwani Sharma—along with Kritika Sahu, Geetika Nag, Ahilya Mahanand, who were arrested on Wednesday, and other accomplices—he was involved in the buying and selling of newborn infants.
"These individuals primarily operated on a commission basis. We are currently verifying the details of all those arrested and cross-referencing data from the hospitals involved. The names of several other individuals and hospitals have also surfaced. We will take decisive further action based on the concrete evidence we uncover," Guria added.
Modus Operandi
According to the police, the accused would identify economically disadvantaged women or unmarried pregnant women and arrange for their admission to hospitals for childbirth. Subsequently, they would strike deals to sell the newborns, collect large sums of money, and divide the amount among themselves.
Ashwani Sharma was responsible for managing the financial transactions related to the sale of the infants. The victim in this case was also admitted to a hospital for delivery under similar circumstances, police said.
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