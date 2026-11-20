ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Newborn Trafficking Racket: Doctor, Male Nurse Among Six Arrested

Raipur: Police in Chhattisgarh arrested three women in connection with the trafficking of a newborn on Wednesday. Acting on information provided by these women, the police arrested three more persons—including a doctor—on Thursday.

So far, Azad Chowk police have arrested six people in this case. The three persons who were arrested on November 19 include Dr Khirsindhu Mahanand, Prakash Kumar Kaurav, and Ashwani Sharma.

DCP (West Zone) Robinson Guria said, "They operated on a commission basis. We are currently examining the financial details. Any transactions that appear in bank trails will be uncovered, and we are also investigating potential 'off-the-books' (cash/unrecorded) transactions. Data from Diwakar Hospital for the year 2026 shows only three recorded deliveries, though 26 birth certificate memos were issued.”

He continued, “Every birth certificate issued to date will be investigated. Documents have been seized from the hospital and are currently under scrutiny. The names of other hospitals have also surfaced. We are investigating these leads and will take further action based on any evidence that emerges."

According to police, Dr. Khirsindhu Mahanand allegedly prepared fraudulent discharge tickets—stamped with the hospital’s official seal—for newborns, even though the buyers (the individuals purchasing the infants) had never been admitted to the hospital.

These forged discharge tickets were allegedly handed over to Kritika Sahu, one of the female suspects arrested previously. Police have discovered that, in 2026, while only three deliveries took place at the facility, 26 birth certificates were issued.