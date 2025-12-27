ETV Bharat / state

Three Foreign Nationals Arrested For Liberian Student's Death In Chhattisgarh's Raipur

Raipur: Days after Sam Paor Juday (28) a student from Liberia, enrolled in the MBA course at Kalinga University in Naya Raipur, under Mandir Hasaud police station, died after he fell from the fourth floor of a residential building in Sector-16, police arrested three foreign students for their alleged involvement in the incident.

According to police, the deceased had an argument with a foreign woman who alleged that he had misbehaved with her. Following the argument, the woman called her three friends to the spot.

Police said the three accused students arrived at the spot and one of them ran towards Sam with a stone in his hand to scare him. Frightened, Sam ran towards the roof and, in panic, jumped from the fourth floor.