Three Foreign Nationals Arrested For Liberian Student's Death In Chhattisgarh's Raipur
Police said the accused, all from South Sudan, threatened the student, who jumped from the fourth floor of a building and died.
Published : December 27, 2025 at 10:43 PM IST
Raipur: Days after Sam Paor Juday (28) a student from Liberia, enrolled in the MBA course at Kalinga University in Naya Raipur, under Mandir Hasaud police station, died after he fell from the fourth floor of a residential building in Sector-16, police arrested three foreign students for their alleged involvement in the incident.
According to police, the deceased had an argument with a foreign woman who alleged that he had misbehaved with her. Following the argument, the woman called her three friends to the spot.
Police said the three accused students arrived at the spot and one of them ran towards Sam with a stone in his hand to scare him. Frightened, Sam ran towards the roof and, in panic, jumped from the fourth floor.
Sam suffered serious injuries to his head, face, and right hand and died while undergoing treatment at the hospital. City Additional Superintendent of Police Vivek Shukla stated the three accused have been arrested and sent to jail for culpable homicide not amounting to murder. Police have registered under relevant sections against Noui Kur Mazak, from Juba in South Sudan who resides in Sector 16, Block 31, Nawa Raipur; Sabri Palino alias Tony of South Sudan, who resides in Sector 29, Police Station Rakhi, Raipur and Khalfalla Omar Hassan of South Sudan who resides in Sector 29, Block 31, Nawa Raipur, he said.
Further probe into the incident is on, said police.
Also Read
Suspicious Death Of Nigerian Student In Raipur; Two Others Surrender In Bhilai