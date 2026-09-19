ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Glows With 2.5 Million Diyas On PM Modi’s Birthday, Event Enters World Records

Raipur: Raipur lit up with millions of diyas as residents marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by lighting more than 2.5 million ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ lamps. The large-scale public participation event was also recognised by the Golden Book of World Records.

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lit a diya at his residence office in the evening before leaving for the main event. The route from Chhattisgarh Club Chowk to Bhagat Singh Chowk, Ghadi Chowk, Sharda Chowk, Gaurav Path and Shankar Nagar, leading to the main venue at Telibandha Lake, was illuminated with ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ lamps.

A large number of residents had lit diyas on both sides of the road. The chief minister stopped at several locations, encouraged the participants and joined them in lighting diyas.

Speaking at the event held at Telibandha Marine Drive, Sai extended greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh.