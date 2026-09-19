Raipur Glows With 2.5 Million Diyas On PM Modi’s Birthday, Event Enters World Records
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lit a diya at his residence office in the evening before leaving for the main event.
Published : September 19, 2026 at 12:00 AM IST|
Updated : September 19, 2026 at 12:11 AM IST
Raipur: Raipur lit up with millions of diyas as residents marked Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthday by lighting more than 2.5 million ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ lamps. The large-scale public participation event was also recognised by the Golden Book of World Records.
Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai lit a diya at his residence office in the evening before leaving for the main event. The route from Chhattisgarh Club Chowk to Bhagat Singh Chowk, Ghadi Chowk, Sharda Chowk, Gaurav Path and Shankar Nagar, leading to the main venue at Telibandha Lake, was illuminated with ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ lamps.
A large number of residents had lit diyas on both sides of the road. The chief minister stopped at several locations, encouraged the participants and joined them in lighting diyas.
Speaking at the event held at Telibandha Marine Drive, Sai extended greetings and best wishes to Prime Minister Modi on behalf of the people of Chhattisgarh.
He said Modi had taken national service as his commitment and public service as his mission, taking India’s standing on the global stage to new heights. Sai described the prime minister’s dedication to the country and his efforts towards nation-building as an inspiration.
“Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s 25-year journey in public service has been dedicated to service, good governance, the welfare of the poor and nation-building. During this period, the country has witnessed changes in several areas of development and public welfare. From permanent housing for the poor to access to clean drinking water, electricity, healthcare, sanitation, financial inclusion and basic infrastructure, welfare schemes have brought changes to the lives of crores of people,” Sai said.
During the programme, the ‘Aashirwad Ka Diya’ initiative was announced as having been included in the Golden Book of World Records.
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