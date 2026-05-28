ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Family Gets Insurance Claim For Dead Son After 16 Year Legal Battle

Raipur: Carrying the pain of losing a son, a family from Raipur fought a 16-year-long legal battle to get his insurance claim. Undeterred by a defeat at the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, the family refused to give up till the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Delhi ruled in its favour, ordering the insurance company to pay a sum of over Rs 1 crore.

Arvind Selarka, father of the victim Saurabh Selarka, recounted his struggle in a chat with ETV Bharat. He disclosed that Saurabh had purchased a policy from a private life insurance company in 2009 with a cover of Rs 48.92 lakh. However, just eight and a half months after paying the premium, Saurabh died on December 2, 2009. The family filed an insurance claim, but the company rejected it in March 2010, alleging that Saurabh had concealed information about his illness and misrepresented his income when purchasing the policy.

The company claimed that Saurabh was under treatment for high blood pressure and vertigo and presented a doctor’s certificate to support this claim. Based on this, the Chhattisgarh State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission dismissed the family's complaint in 2014, stating that the policy buyer had concealed his illness before purchasing the insurance.

The family then approached the National Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission in Delhi, and during the hearing, the doctor admitted that he had never treated Saurabh. He also stated that an investigator from the insurance company had obtained a certificate from him by posing as Saurabh. The doctor also admitted that the certificate was false and held no legal value.

This led to the National Commission concluding that the insurance company had used dubious and unreliable methods to gather evidence to deny the claim.