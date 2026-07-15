ETV Bharat / state

Raipur Consumer Commission Orders Maruti Suzuki To Replace Car That Malfunctioned With Use Of E20 Petrol

Raipur: The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) had directed Maruti Suzuki to replace a Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund its purchase price after ruling in favour of a consumer who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol.

The Commission also awarded compensation to the complainant for mental harassment and litigation expenses.

In its order, the Commission acknowledged that the complainant was sold a Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus vehicle, manufactured in January 2023, but that the vehicle was not compatible with E20 petrol. After the complainant got his car filled with E20 petrol, the vehicle began to stall repeatedly, requiring multiple fuel changes, tank cleaning, and frequent visits to the service centre.

Despite this, the problem remained unresolved. The Commission stated that the company and dealer failed to provide the consumer with an E20-enabled vehicle of the same model. The Commission considered this to be a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.

The Commission stated that the company must take back the complainant's existing vehicle and replace it with a new E20-enabled vehicle of the same model. The process must be completed within 45 days from the date of the order.