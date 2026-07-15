Raipur Consumer Commission Orders Maruti Suzuki To Replace Car That Malfunctioned With Use Of E20 Petrol
The Commission said the company must return the vehicle's value of Rs 20,50,494 to the complainant, reports Praveen Kumar Singh.
Published : July 15, 2026 at 10:28 PM IST
Raipur: The Raipur District Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (Additional Bench) had directed Maruti Suzuki to replace a Grand Vitara with a new E20-compatible model or refund its purchase price after ruling in favour of a consumer who alleged repeated engine problems linked to ethanol-blended petrol.
The Commission also awarded compensation to the complainant for mental harassment and litigation expenses.
In its order, the Commission acknowledged that the complainant was sold a Maruti Grand Vitara Strong Hybrid Zeta Plus vehicle, manufactured in January 2023, but that the vehicle was not compatible with E20 petrol. After the complainant got his car filled with E20 petrol, the vehicle began to stall repeatedly, requiring multiple fuel changes, tank cleaning, and frequent visits to the service centre.
Despite this, the problem remained unresolved. The Commission stated that the company and dealer failed to provide the consumer with an E20-enabled vehicle of the same model. The Commission considered this to be a deficiency in service and an unfair trade practice.
The Commission stated that the company must take back the complainant's existing vehicle and replace it with a new E20-enabled vehicle of the same model. The process must be completed within 45 days from the date of the order.
The Commission also stipulated an alternative arrangement in its order. It said, if the company fails to provide a new E20-enabled vehicle within 45 days, it will be required to refund the full price of the vehicle. The Commission clarified that the company must return the vehicle's value of Rs 18,29,000, the RTO fee of Rs 1,86,850, and the insurance premium of Rs 34,644, totaling Rs 20,50,494 to the complainant.
The Commission acknowledged that the complainant suffered mental distress due to repeated vehicle breakdowns, frequent visits to the service centre, and prolonged inconvenience. Therefore, the Commission directed the company to pay the complainant Rs 1 lakh as compensation for mental distress within 45 days.
This apart, the Commission acknowledged that the complainant had to undergo the legal process and incur expenses to obtain justice. Therefore, it ordered the company to pay an additional Rs 10,000 as litigation expenses.
The Commission further enforced its order, stating that if the company fails to comply with all orders within 45 days, it will be required to pay 7 per cent annual interest on the amount of mental damages and litigation expenses from the date of the order until payment.
The decision by the Raipur District Consumer Commission is being considered one of the most significant in the country regarding E20 petrol. The Commission not only acknowledged the deficiency in service and unfair trade practices, but also ordered the company to provide a new E20-powered vehicle to the complainant.
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